Brahmastra 2: Hrithik Roshan rejects lead role in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

File Photo

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan declined a role as a parallel lead in Brahmastra Part 2 by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik was reportedly offered the role of Dev in the second instalment of the trilogy Brahmastra.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, “Hrithik is already doing two high-on visual effects films - Krrish 4 and Ramayana. He felt, that doing Brahmastra 2 would mean too much of a time investment on another VFX-heavy film. This decade, he wants to do more films and he doesn’t want to end up spending the next 7 years on these 3 dream projects. He informed his thought to Ayan and Karan, and politely let go of the offer.”

Hrithik Roshan is now preparing for Vikram Vedha and the movie is highly anticipated. Saif Ali Khan also stars in the movie.

A brand-new trailer for Karan Johar's next film Brahmastra has been released. The movie, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The new teaser features brand-new content that includes more action scenes.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.

On Friday, team Brahmastra held a special press conference at Hyderabad with RRR star Jr NTR as the chief guest. Jr NTR apologised to his fans and the media after the film’s grand pre-release event, which was suppose to be held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, got cancelled due to security reasons.