'Brahmastra 2': After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to star in second part?

Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial titled Brahmastra is set to be a trilogy. The shoot of the first instalment is yet to be completed and it's likely to release in 2020. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, Mumbai and Varanasi. The film is a fantasy drama and a short audio teaser left fans very excited for it.

Now, even before the release of Brahmastra Part One of Three, the cast of the second instalment is underway. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are being considered to play lead characters in Brahmastra 2. The tabloid also revealed that the much-in-love couple has given their nod for the fantasy drama. This has come as an interesting report as rumours were making the rounds that Deepika is not keen to do one more film with Ranveer.

Earlier at an event, Deepika was asked about her relationship with Ranveer from dating to marriage. To which she stated, "Ranveer is equally supportive, that’s why I married him because he respects my success, he respects the money I make. If I come to think of it, the money he earns, his success now is different, and seven years ago, when we were dating, things were different, and I was working more, and yet, to be genuinely okay with the fact that I was working more, I was busier, and there were days when I did not even use to come home, and not once has it come in the way of our relationship, that is unique, and I want to see more of that."