Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, producer Karan Johar react as Ranbir Kapoor's film opens with Rs 75 crore

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt

As Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva took a bumper opening of Rs 75 crore (gross) worldwide, director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar reacted to the audience's reception. Team Brahmastra is elated as their film has ended the dry run at the box office, and brought much-needed relief to Bollywood.

Director Ayan Mukerji shared a photo that proudly states about the film earned Rs 75 crores at the worldwide box office. He shared the photo with a note for the audience and wrote, "Gratitude. Excitement. Hope. A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmāstra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days… #gratitude #brahmastra."

Producer Karan Johar also posted on the film's excellent opening and thanked the audience by saying, "Humbled… Grateful…but yet can’t control my excitement!" Even Alia Bhatt shared Ayan's post on her Instagram stories

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir said, "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all."

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. RRR director S.S. Rajamouli presents Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.