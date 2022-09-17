Brahamstra: Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor wants his child to watch the film, says 'once our child sees...'

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a special film not only for the box office but also for the leading stars. In the Ayan Mukerji directorial the two actors came closer, they started dating, and they took their relationship to next level by getting married. The lovable duo will soon become proud parents, and they have already made up their minds that they will showcase the film to their child so that he or she could understand the dynamics of the parent's relationship.

In an interview with AVS, Ranbir stated that even before filming Brahmastra, he knew Alia, "I knew Alia way before we started shooting Brahmastra. We kind off befriended each other, we did a couple of ads, and we used to meet socially." Ranbir stated when they found love for each other, "I think the first trip to Brahmastra was a prep trip to Isreal, and that's the time I think it started for us." Kapoor further added why they are keen to show Brahmastra to their child. "I guess once our child sees Brahmastra when he or she is probably grown up. They can understand that Brahmastra was (the film) when the parents met, they fell in love, they started dating, got married, and they had you." Alia laughed, and completed Ranbir's statement by agreeing, "it's quite surreal."

Recently, Alia Bhatt addressed the criticism of her most recent movie, Brahmastra. Despite receiving mixed reviews from reviewers, Ayan Mukerji's film had a successful first day at the box office. Alia stated that it is the audience's right to critique, evaluate, or praise the movie during a media interview on Thursday.

Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji flew to Ahmedabad on Thursday to promote the movie. Together with several fans and journalists, the trio watched the movie there. After the screening, Alia reacted to a query about negative reviews of the movie. According to Hindustan Times, Alia said, “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity.” Brahmastra was released in cinemas on September 9.