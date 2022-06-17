BR Chopra's 25,000 square feet Mumbai bungalow sold for whopping Rs 183 crore

BR Chopra bungalow

Legendary filmmaker BR Chopra's family home, BR House has been sold for a whopping Rs 183 crores by Chopra's daughter-in-law Renu Ravi Chopra. The lavish home spans around 25,000 square-foot in the posh locality of Juhu, Mumbai.

As per the report of Times Now, Renu sold the bungalow to a well-known real-estate developer, and the latter's company have also paid around Rs 11 crores as stamp duty. The report further stated that the real estate developer who has bought the family home aims to use its residential entity to build a high-end residential tower on the site. The house used to be BR Chopra's business hub as well. The veteran filmmaker passed away in the house in 2008. It also said that in 2013, he reclaimed the properties from multiple creditors after repaying them and alleviating the home of all burdens.

Here's a glimpse of BR House

Veteran producer-director Baldev Raj Chopra aka BR Chopra was known for giving some path-breaking blockbusters like Dhool Ka Phool (1959), Waqt (1965), and Naya Daur (1957). His other clutter-breaking superhits include Kanoon (1958), Humraz (1967), Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980), and Nikah (1982). He also made The Burning Train, one of the biggest action-thriller with a stellar star cast. BR Chopra created history in television by making the series Mahabharat. The series and its actor went on to attain cult status, and the show is still considered a pioneer in the history of Indian television.

BR Chopra is the elder brother of Yash Chopra, and the latter began his career by being his assistant director. Later Yash directed five successful films like Dhool Ka Phool (1959), Dharmaputra (1961), Waqt (1965), Ittefaq (1969) and Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969) under his brother's banner- B.R Films. Sr Chopra died on November 5, 2008. 7 years later, his son director-producer Ravi Chopra also passed away at the age of 68.