Boyfriend Ali Fazal says 'bas bhi kijiye' as Richa Chadha expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan had an amazing AMA session on Twitter on Wednesday and while his fans bombarded him with questions about his personal and professional life, actor Richa Chadha decided to confess her feelings for the superstar.

Richa tweeted to Shah Rukh and wrote, "Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi...@iamsrk -thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK."

Though Shah Rukh did not respond to Richa's tweet, it most definitely caught her boyfriend Ali Fazal's attention. Replying to her tweet, he wrote, "Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai (Stop it now. Come home, I have made your favourite food for you). ( your fayVrit)"

Richa also replied to Ali and assured him that he is the only one for her. She also shared a GIF of Marilyn Monroe's song, 'Bye Bye Baby' with the line 'Remember you're my baby'.

Earlier, speaking about her relationship with Ali, Richa had told SpotboyE, "We have a healthy relationship because we don't discuss work too often. He asks me once if I liked working on a particular project, if my intuition tells me if it'll be a good film or show, tell me. Sometimes, he doesn't like my work, too. We are honest with each other. We behave like people, not two actors who are living together."

For the uninformed, Richa and Ali were to be married in April last year, however, the event was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The couple has now moved in together in a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and is yet to confirm a new wedding date.