BoycottMalabarGold trends as brand, Kareena Kapoor Khan face social media ire over new Akshaya Tritiya ad

Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside jewellery brand Malabar Gold and Diamonds is trending on Twitter Friday morning for apparently hurting Hindu sentiments with their new ad on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

A section of social media users took offence to the new Akshaya Ttitya ad released by the brand featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in which the actress is seen decked in traditional attire and elaborate jewellery but without a bindi on her forehead. Netizens are protesting against Kareena, who has 'married a Muslim' being featured in an ad for a Hindu festival.

Pointing out that for a married woman sporting a bindi on festivals is part of the Hindu tradition, netizens expressed rage on Twitter over the ad.

"Every Hindu woman puts bindi on her forehead as foremost adornment be it festival.But advertisement features Kareena without bindi.This is an insult to Hindu religion.#MalabarGold & Diamonds is disregarding Hindu religious traditions.‼️ #No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold," wrote a Twitter user.

"#NoBindiNoBusiness #malabargold #AkshayaTritiya #Hindu Kareena if forget hindu festivals and role of bindi after marriage in hindu dharma then she should avoid such advt to just earn money. Malabar gold if don't know about hindu festivals and about bindi then its shameful," pointed out another user.

This is not the first time a brand has been called out for apparently hurting religious sentiments. In October 2020, jewellery brand Tanishq had to withdraw an ad on interfaith marriage after it received social media flak. Later, the same brand also faced massive backlash for a Diwali ad that called for cracker-free celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will hit theatres on August 11.