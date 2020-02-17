BoycottFilmfare trends on Twitter as people question award programme's credibility

Filmfare Awards 2020 has been aired on Television. The show has given major awards (as many as 13) to 'Gully Boy' and its cast and crew. Not only movies, but according to Twitter, some deserving candidates were also snubbed. They questioned the programme's credibility.

Right from every movie except 'Gully Boy' being snubbed to Alia Bhatt getting an award for 'being there only for half time in the movie', Twitter called out Filmfare Awards 2020. Both 'Gully Boy' and 'Filmfare Awards' were trolled since Twitter compared how normal people look at 'Gully Boy' and how the awards show looks at the film.

While a few even pointed out at Ranveer Singh's win for best actor in a leading role, what has made Twitter most upset is 'Apna Time Aayega' winning the best lyrics award in comparison to 'Teri Mitti'. The lyricist of Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' movie's song 'Teri Mitti' Manoj Muntashir had also slammed the awards show and vowed he would never attend awards show thereon.

Here's proof of how Twitter trended #BoycottFilmfare:

"Teri Mitti " failed to win any award at Filmfare while lyrics like "tu nanga hi to aaya tha kya ghanta lekar jayega" won best lyrics award ...... Idiocy of Indian award shows for you..#BoycottFilmFare #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/PMKZvwpngI — shreya kapoor (@ShreyaK93261764) February 16, 2020

Pic 1: How we Indians see Gully boy movie Pic 2: How Filmfare Awards see Gully boy movie#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/cOIIZaQ7Db — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) February 16, 2020

When you can't reached to the Oscars with a copied film but still managed to get Filmfare.#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/JtflzTQMJ4 — Aman (@PareshanLadka) February 16, 2020

Tell me who deserves the best actress. Alia who played less than lalf of the total screen time in Gully boy or Kangana. Even I think in acting Kangana was better.#BoycottFilmFare @filmfare pic.twitter.com/ObpKi089pC — Pawan Pal (@PawanPa37188503) February 16, 2020

Filmfare Awards 2020 was hosted in Assam, India. The 'Gully Boy' awards included - Zoya Akhtar for best director and best film (critics), Ranveer Singh for best actor in a leading role (male), Alia Bhatt for best actor in a leading role (female) along with Siddhant Chaturvedi bagging best actor in a supporting role (male). The movie also shared best music award with 'Kabir Singh'. 'Apna Time Aayega' won best lyrics. Zoya and Reema Kagti won best screenplay for 'Gully Boy' too.