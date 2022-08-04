BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter after netizens accuse Darlings actress of promoting domestic violence against men

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

These days, Alia Bhatt is busy using the media to promote her next Netflix movie Darlings. Along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, she plays Badrunissa Shaikh, a victim of domestic abuse, in the movie. The hashtag #BoycottAliaBhatt began trending on Twitter just one day before the movie was made available on the OTT platform.

Nowadays, it's usual for internet users to disagree with celebrities' views on particular subjects. Thousands of people regularly tweet about 'issues' with Bollywood movie these days, but the trend against Alia is a little different. Many people think that the actress' most recent work is a plot that supports domestic violence against men. In the movie Darlings, Vijay plays Hamza Shaikh, Badru's husband, who beats her until she decides to exact revenge by kidnapping and torturing him in the home where they both reside.



The teaser depicts Alia's character bashing her husband with a pan, dumping water on his face, submerging his face in a tank of water, , and constantly planning to treat him "exactly as he treated her" rather than killing him. In a brief video, Hamza is tied to a chair while Badrunissa beats him and administers shots to knock him out in retaliation for all the torment and violence she endured from him during their marriage.

Check out the tweets here:

#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men.



Imagine if the genders were reversed! pic.twitter.com/OK4EDAe3pS — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

By seeing this below Poster, Can I appeal to all "Man and Women" to Just #BoycottAliaBhatt



And#BoycottDarling.....



So Insensitive pic.twitter.com/MO4rZlfXdl August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt #BoycottDarlings

She is a misandry queen who promotes domestic violence on men pic.twitter.com/kGZSSJdqYn — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt has started trending in India.



She is #AmberHeard of India. She made a movie to promote domestic violence against Indian men.#BanNetflix@realsiff pic.twitter.com/lC6xmEG75n August 3, 2022

For the unversed, Darlings features Alia as the star and was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie, which was made by Jasmeet K. Reen, will debut on Netflix on August 5.