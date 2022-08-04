Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

#BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter after netizens accuse Darlings actress of promoting domestic violence against men

Many people think that Alia Bhatt's most recent work in Darlings is a plot that supports domestic violence against men.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

#BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter after netizens accuse Darlings actress of promoting domestic violence against men
Alia Bhatt/Instagram

These days, Alia Bhatt is busy using the media to promote her next Netflix movie Darlings. Along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, she plays Badrunissa Shaikh, a victim of domestic abuse, in the movie. The hashtag #BoycottAliaBhatt began trending on Twitter just one day before the movie was made available on the OTT platform.

Nowadays, it's usual for internet users to disagree with celebrities' views on particular subjects. Thousands of people regularly tweet about 'issues' with Bollywood movie these days, but the trend against Alia is a little different. Many people think that the actress' most recent work is a plot that supports domestic violence against men. In the movie Darlings, Vijay plays Hamza Shaikh, Badru's husband, who beats her until she decides to exact revenge by kidnapping and torturing him in the home where they both reside.


The teaser depicts Alia's character bashing her husband with a pan, dumping water on his face, submerging his face in a tank of water, , and constantly planning to treat him "exactly as he treated her" rather than killing him. In a brief video, Hamza is tied to a chair while Badrunissa beats him and administers shots to knock him out in retaliation for all the torment and violence she endured from him during their marriage.

Check out the tweets here:

 

 

 

For the unversed, Darlings features Alia as the star and was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie, which was made by Jasmeet K. Reen, will debut on Netflix on August 5.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.