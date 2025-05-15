Amid India-Pakistan tension, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan explaining his Pakistani roots, and how he's still connected with his family staying there, calling their artistes 'greatest' has irked netizens. The internet users are connecting the dots about why he's silent on Operation Sindoor.

It's been over three days since India secured their victory against Pakistan, beating terrorism with Operation Sindoor, and taking the much-needed revenge for the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack. However, the biggest stars of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, remained silent about the brave operation done by the Indian Armed Forces.

Several netizens are miffed with the Khans, and even with Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Amitabh Bachchan for hiding to tweet about Operation Sindoor. Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, an old video of Pathaan actor on his Pakistani roots went viral. In the reel, Khan is seen talking about his origins from Pakistan, and how his family is still across the border. SRK said, "My family is from Pakistan. My father is from Peshawar. I'm very proud of it. I'm from Kisakhani, Lahori Dihatti. And I have my whole family still there. I would love to go and meet them."

Shah Rukh admitted that he had been to Pakistan several times when he was younger. In the old video, the Jawan actor praised the talents in the neighbouring country, "I think in the art part of it, I think there already is an amazingly peaceful and beautiful relation. Some of the greatest singers that we use in our films, some of our films that are being released, this bilateral business and art exchange is already happening. Yes, that is there."

Watch SRK on Pakistan viral video

At that time, the Baazigar actor went on to say that Indians and Pakistanis have no problem with each other, and this enmity is nothing but politics. "I think, personally, none of the Pakistanis and Indians have problems with each other. I had a friend in London for five years, and I found out after five years that he was from Pakistan or Rawalpindi. You know, it doesn't come in the way. I think we've taken politics to a very extreme level. And politics is about giving diplomatic and strange answers." This video has resurfaced on the internet after Operation Sindoor, and it has left netizens furious. The internet users are now connecting the dots, SRK's soft corner for Pakistan that 'kept him away' from posting anything related to India's victory against terrorism.

Also read: 'Nobody wants war, but...': Ajay Devgn breaks silence on Operation Sindoor's success, becomes first Bollywood star to publicly say...

A netizen wrote, "Boycott this type of actor." Another netizen wrote, "Isko bhejo Pakistan." One of the netizens wrote, "This was an old video, but how did his fan base increase at that time in India, even after listening to his words? I think the real culprits are our SRK Indian fans." On the work front, SRK will be seen in King.