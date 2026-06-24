'Boycott R Madhavan': Dhurandhar actor gets burtally trolled for meeting Dharmendra Pradhan, netizens slams him: 'Have some shame'

Whenever an actor meet polticial personality, trolling is bound to happen. R Madhavan met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and netizens lost their cool on the actor.

Actor R Madhavan got brutally trolled by netizens for meeting Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Padma Awards. On Tuesday, June 23, the Dhurandhar actor was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his outstanding and versatile contributions to Indian cinema. He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the main event, Madhavan met other dignitaries and political personalities. Among them was Dharmendra Pradhan, the education minister, who failed to take strict action on the NEET paper leak.

Netizens lose cool on R Madhavan

Dharmendra, on his X (formerly Twitter), dropped a pic of him shaking hands with RHTDM actor. He shared the photo with the caption, "It was a pleasure meeting @ActorMadhavan at the dinner hosted for the Padma awardees by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Congratulated him on being conferred with the Padma Shri. Maddy's talent, humility, and commitment to excellence have earned him the admiration of people across generations."

It was a pleasure meeting @ActorMadhavan at the dinner hosted for the Padma awardees by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Congratulated him on being conferred with the Padma Shri. Maddy's talent, humility and commitment to excellence have earned him the admiration of… pic.twitter.com/33K6mLjYpB — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 23, 2026

The photo went viral, and netizens lost cool on Dharmendra for 'shamelessly' posing with the actor, rather than resigning from his post. A netizen wrote, "I think he is asking him to make a movie, where he justifies how ISIS hacked the NEET paper server, leaked it intentionally to cripple the Indian medical education system, then heroically the legendary education ministry came and canceled the NEET exam for the first time in History." Another netizen slammed Madhavan, "Have some shame." One of the netizens wrote, "This govt is taking help of actors like Madhavan and Binod to save themselves. Chiiiiii too low level to fall. BJP will be remembered as one of the worst things to happen to India. Congrats @ActorMadhavan for the meeting paper leak. Now go show your face to your son." A netizen wrote, "@ActorMadhavanYour whole career started with the youth-based film 3 Idiots, and today you are mixing with the person who crushes the dreams of the youth. You should be ashamed."

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Why are people angry with Dharmendra Pradhan?

Following the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam and the announcement of a re-test, 14 aspirants died from suicide. Students across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, took the extreme step due to reported extreme academic pressure, financial anxiety, and the severe emotional distress of having to retake the exam as the primary factors. Rather than taking the blame, showing empathy, and taking a voluntary stand, by putting down the papers and resigning from his post, Dharmendra is busy posing with the actor.