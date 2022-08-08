'What makes you think I'm Hindu': Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, scriptwriter Atul Kulkarni's old tweet goes viral

Atul Kulkarni-Laal Singh Chaddha poster/File photos

Ahead of its release, Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. First, Aamir Khan's old 2015 interview in which he said, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will" and his ex-wife Kiran Rao's comments saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children, resurfaced as netizens called for a boycott of the film. Later Kareena Kapoor Khan's old interview where she shared her views on nepotism and said "don't watch out movies, nobody has forced you" too resurfaced. And now, Laal Singh Chaddha's scriptwriter Atul Kulkarni's old tweet has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Atul Kulkarni has been trending on Twitter after his old 2013 tweet, wherein he wrote "I am sure the religious groups must be against atheism. So what's next?

A petition to criminalise atheists?! I'll be in jail soon!!!" In a follow-up tweet, Atul Kulkarni wrote in reply to a Twitter user, "@Trollossal @anshulddt and what makes you think I'm a 'hindu' ??????!!!!!!!"

Netizens have been sharing Atul's old tweet and calling him out for being anti-Hindu. "#AtulKulkarni is Hindu only when a movie is releasing. Otherwise he is a reddist, atheist, c0mmunist, leftist, feminist, rebel with no cause activist," tweeted a netizen. "#AtulKulkarni is not a Hindu but atheist, he himself said in previous tweets and opposed CAA. Bollywood is filled with many such liber***us who are just having Hindu names but serve agenda of Hindu haters in Bollywood. #BoycottLaalSinghChhadha," tweeted another netizen."

Earlier, speaking about the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottBollywood trends, Aamir Khan had said, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue." Aamir was quoted as saying to the reporters in Mumbai at a press meet, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Laal Singh Chaddha's leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan's too reacted to the cancel culture trend and told India Today, "There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously."

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11.