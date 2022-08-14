After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, #BoycottBrahmastra trends: Know why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film is being trolled

Laal Singh Chaddha-Brahmastra/File photos

After Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have seen a disappointing start at the box office, expectations are huge from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to emerge as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster this year as the Ayan Mukerji directorial is touted to be the biggest motion picture of the Indian cinema with its grand VFX and intriguing storytelling based on the Astraverse universe combining elements from the Hindu mythology.

However, as the two recently released films faced the boycott trend on Twitter after past controversial statements of its lead actors were dug out by the netizens, Brahmastra too is being trolled online. A clip from Ranbir Kapoor's previous film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has resurfaced, Amitabh Bachchan calling out "ghoonghat" on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Karan Johar backing the film and the film's poster are said to be the primary reasons behind the #BoycottBrahmastra trend.

A small clip from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir and Deepika Padukone, in which Bunny asks Naina to make out "behind a temple" is being shared and netizens are claiming that it insults Hinduism. Coincidentally, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the last film directed by Ayan Mukerjee who makes his comeback to direction after nine years with Brahmastra.

Another statement of Amitabh Bachchan saying that he finds 'ghoonghat' regressive to a woman contestant seated in 'ghoonghat' on the host seat in his quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is being called out by the netizens who are claiming that the Sholay actor has not criticised burkha or hijab worn by the Muslim ladies.



READ | Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's look gets leaked from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, photo goes viral

Another reason for boycotting Brahmastra that netizens are using is that the film has been backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and the filmmaker is being targeted for promoting nepotism. Some people are even finding the film's poster offensive now saying that Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva is mocking Lord Shiva by wearing Trishul in jeans and a shirt. The poster was released in December last year.

Here are some of the tweets

People must not had noticed at real time, but this is a clear insult of Indian Civilization (Talking about having Sex behind the temple),



What rubbish & nonsense is this @karanjohar



Next turn is for #BoycottBrahmastra



It is only hard lession for this Charsi Bollywood. https://t.co/nCUSS6kITl — Hiren Pawar. (@HirenPawar1) August 13, 2022

Why #BoycottBrahmastra

1. Karan Johar production.

2. Unbearable Ranbir Kapoor (He is a good actor, but worst script sense and typecast roles)

3. It took years to make, like it was supposed to be released somewhere in 2018 initially and had multiple release date changes, (1/n) August 13, 2022

#BoycottLalSinghChaddha#BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottBollywood #BoycottVikramVeda



Ranbir was equally involved in insulting Hindu Gods in PK.



Amitabh questions Hindu ghoonghat in KBC but fails to speak on burkha and hijab.



Boycott their movies.#BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/YP9BiRsUYP — Anju (@Anjukumarmma) August 14, 2022

Apart from Ranbir, Amitabh, and Alia, Brahmastra also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance as his video from the film was recently leaked online. Brahmastra releases in cinemas worldwide on September 9.