'Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan' trends on Twitter over reports of Rs 12 crore fee for 'Sita' role

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be embroiled in another controversy and this time she is facing the ire of netizens with #BoycottKareenaKhan trending on social media. Kareena is set to return to work after giving birth to her second child in February this year.

As per media reports, Kareena will be starring as Sita in an upcoming mythological period saga. Helmed by Alaukik Desai, the masterpiece will be retelling of Ramayana from Sita's point of view. The reports also say that the actress has charged a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore as fee when she usually demands Rs 6-8 crores for her films.

As per Netizens, by charging such a high fee to play the character of Sita, Kareena has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and #BoycottKareenaKhan started trending on Twitter in no time.

Users also claimed that they will not accept someone who doesn’t have faith in Hinduism for the role of Sita.

Netizens trolled Kareena Kapoor Khan and said she would be best suited for the role of Raavan’s sister, Shurpanakha.

Many even drew similarities between how Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan hurt Hindu sentiments with Tandav and now she is doing the same.

Some users also wished their desire for actress Yami Gautam to be cast for Sita’s role.

Some infact wanted actress Kangana Ranaut to play the character of Sita.

Despite the film’s writer, K V Vijayendra Prasad’s earlier clarification that Kareena has not yet been finalised for the role, social media trolls have not calmed down. `The mythological drama will star Mahesh Babu in the role of Rama and Hrithik Roshan is likely to play the character of Ravana. The movie will be released in thee languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.