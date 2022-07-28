BoycottFlipkart: What was written on t-shirt with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo that triggered controversy

Sushant Singh Rajput/File photo

Recently, fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput expressed their outrage and anger on social media while sharing screenshots of a T-shirt allegedly sold on Flipkart with a photo of the Dil Bechara star.

But why did the photo of SSR on a t-shirt being sold on Flipkart anger the late actor's fan? Well, because it was accompanied with a message that referred to the Drive actor's depression. The t-shirt included the artwork of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a message that read 'Depression is like drowning.'

Boycott Flipkart started trending on Twitter soon after SSR's fans discovered the t-shirt on the e-commerce site. The screenshots fans had taken immediately went viral on social media and fans of Sushant complained on Twitter over the T-caption. Some of them demanded an apology from Flipkart and the withdrawal of the offending T-shirt from their website.

The T-shirt is no longer available on the website.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty procured ganja from co-accused, say NCB draft charges

The "insensitive" product stunned some people, while others dubbed it a "smear campaign" against the late actor. A user tweeted, "I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common and responsible citizen." Another wrote, "Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant`s tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice.. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again". "Smear Campaign Against SSR", one of the users tweeted.

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story. His last big-screen appearance was Chhichhore which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel The fault in our stars, the film went for an OTT release.

(With inputs from ANI)