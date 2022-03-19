BoycottBachchhanPaandey trends on Twitter as Akshay Kumar starrer faces criticism for THIS reason

The film 'Bachchhan Paandey', starring Akshay Kumar, has been released, and with it, the film's critics have begun to emerge on social media. Akshay's followers were eagerly anticipating the film's release after seeing the teaser and hearing the songs. When the film was released, however, some people were critical of 'Bachchhan Paandey', and the hashtag #BoycottBachchhanPaandey began trending on Twitter.

In the film, Akshay's character is a violent criminal who murders people. The issue occurred as a result of the surname 'Paandey' being used, and some people were outraged by such a derogatory portrayal of a Hindu character.

#CanadianKumar again malign Maa Vaishnav devi bhajan and remix it for Bollywood songs



Changing Hindu bhajan slogan will not make them rich



Let's show Bollywood power of HINDUTVA #BoycottBollywood#BoycottBachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/CFhQcmd0Ni — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) March 17, 2022

How many people around you had you convinced to Boycott Hinduphobic Bollywood runs for Dawood Ibrahim ?



I had convinced 157 people in my circle what about you ?#BoycottBollywood#BoycottBachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/Hw0QN7KRwQ — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) March 17, 2022

With larger-than-life visuals, top-notch action choreography, an unconventional background score, and phenomenal performances by a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Abhimanyu Singh, 'Bachchhan Paandey,' directed by Farhad Samji, takes audiences through the heartland of India.

After 'Entertainment,' 'Housefull 3', and 'Housefull 4,' Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey' is Akshay Kumar's fourth collaboration with Farhad Samji.

In terms of plot, an aspiring filmmaker named Myra (Kriti Sanon) sets out to direct her debut film based on the life of a notorious criminal named Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar). Myra flies to Paandey's hometown and conducts extensive research on the outlaw. Paandey learns about Myra soon after, and their worlds meet.

In the film, Jacqueline plays Sophie, gangster Bachchhan Paandey's sweetheart, who is enigmatic and loveable, and whom the gangster holds close to his heart.

After the 'Housefull' franchise and 'Brothers,' Jacqueline and Akshay reunite for 'Bachchhan Paandey,' in which they display amazing chemistry.