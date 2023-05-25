Boy breaches Salman Khan's security cordon at airport, here's how Dabangg star, Shera reacted

Salman Khan, Shera reacts as boy breaches actor's security cordon at airport

Salman Khan was recently spotted at the airport. The actor has himself admitted that he loves kids and the video which is now taking rounds on social media proves the same. The actor was seen treating his little fan with a warm hug and fans can’t stop praising the actor for his heartwarming gesture.

On Thursday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of Salman Khan leaving from Mumbai airport. What caught the attention of the fans was his heartwarming gesture toward a little fan. The actor was seen stopping to shake hands with a young fan, however, the fan just ran into him for a hug and The Dabangg actor treated him with a warm hug and had a big smile on his face. Shera, the bodyguard of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was seen standing behind the actor and looking at the child. He then escorted Salman Khan inside the airport.

Netizens loved Salman Khan’s gesture and praised the actor in the comment section. One of the comments read, “what a gorgeous man inside out.” Another wrote, “Superb Salman Khan what a man, awesome. His style and heart are so good.” Another wrote, “Mr handsome Khan is so kind.” Another fan commented, “you this gesture only kills us.” Another wrote, “what a lovely gesture.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was a box-office success. The actor was seen romancing Pooja Hegde in the movie and the movie also starred Daggubati Venkatesh along with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Bhumika Chawla among others in key roles. The actor will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. The movie also has a special action sequence of the actor with Shah Rukh Khan. The action thriller film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 10.

