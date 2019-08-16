Box Office Update: 'The Lion King' mints Rs 150 cr in 4 weeks, Hrithik's 'Super 30' struggles to get past milestone

Within five days since its prediction, The Lion King has managed to cross Rs. 150 crore mark. The movie released a week after Hrithik Roshan-Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30, and despite that, the live action-drama film managed to touch the mark way before Super 30.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, was expected to cross Rs. 145 crore mark, which the movie did. It however appears extremely tough that this film, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, could touch Rs. 150 crore mark.

Here's the break-up of Super 30 collections:

Week One - 75,58,00,000

Week Two - 37,85,00,000

Week Three - 17,96,00,000

Week Four - 9,61,00,000

Week Five - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 1,46,50,00,000 apprx

Here's the break-up of The Lion King collections:

Week One - 80,94,00,000

Week Two- 44,59,00,000

Week Three - 16,20,00,000

Week Four - 9,00,00,000 apprx

Total - 1,50,73,00,000 aprrx

The Lion King, being a Hollywood release, has a different audience base and might sustain with some drop in Box Office collections due to Hobbs and Shaw release. Super 30 however would majorly suffer since Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has released in theatres, giving it tough competition.

Although Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, was expected to find some competition from John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House, that movie is still trying to find a way to compete with Mission Mangal, which has opened to excellent numbers.