Box Office Report: 'The Lion King' and 'Super 30' nearing Rs 150-crore mark

It has been around a month since The Lion King and Hrithik Roshan-Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30 released in theatres. Super 30 managed to make its mark, and even though it has still not managed to reach the milestone of Kabir Singh's collections, the movie minted enough money.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, will soon cross Rs. 145-crore mark. The movie however has almost come to an end of its lifetime run, and thus, Box Office India goes on to report that this film might not cross Rs. 150 crore mark in the lifetime run. Super 30 has earned its profits but would be a super-hit only if it could sustain at the Box Office longer and cross Rs. 200-crore mark.

Here's the break-up of Super 30 collections:

Week One - 75,58,00,000

Week Two - 37,85,00,000

Week Three - 17,96,00,000

Week Four - 9,61,00,000

Friday - 55,00,000

Saturday - 1,20,00,000

Total - 1,42,75,000 apprx

Meanwhile the Hollywood release The Lion King still manages to win hearts at the Box Office. It is expected that this movie would earn Rs. 150 crore with ease before ending its run at the Box Office. In fact, The Lion King could challenge collections of some of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2019, including Total Dhamaal and Kesari.

Here's the break-up of The Lion King collections:

Week One - 80,94,00,000

Week Two- 44,59,00,000

Week Three - 16,25,00,000 apprx

Friday - 1,00,00,000

Saturday - 2,25,00,000 apprx

Total - 1,45,03,00,000 aprrx

Both the movies face no competition from the Bollywood movie Jabariya Jodi which released on August 9. Anyhow, Hobbs and Shaw, which is a release by makers of The Fast & The Furious, is currently speeding off at the Box Office, hence proving a threat to other movies.