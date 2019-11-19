Box Office Report Day 4: 'Marjaavaan' witnesses 40% drop than opening day, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' collects Rs 20 lakhs

Two Bollywood films released on November 15, 2019 - Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor. On its opening day, Marjaavaan made about Rs 7 crore and the opening weekend collections were Rs 23.75 crore. While Motichoor Chaknachoor minted Rs 30 lakhs on the day it released while went on to make Rs 1.40 crore over the weekend.

Now the Monday collections of both the films are out! Marjaavaan witnessed a 40% drop than its opening day and made about Rs 4 crore on the fourth day of its release. The total collections up until now are Rs 27.75 crore. While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: â‚¹ 28.57 cr. #India biz."

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 7 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 7 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 9.75 crore approx

Monday - Rs 4 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 27.75 crore approx

Motichoor Chaknachoor is continuing with the poor business and made about Rs 20 lakhs on its first Monday. Details below:

Friday - Rs 30 lakhs approx

Saturday - Rs 50 lakhs approx

Sunday - Rs 60 lakhs approx

Monday - Rs 20 lakhs

TOTAL - Rs 1.60 crore approx

This week Pagalpanti is hitting the screens which might the business of Marjaavaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.