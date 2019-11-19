Box Office Report Day 4: 'Marjaavaan' witnesses 40% drop than opening day, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' collects Rs 20 lakhs
Here are the fourth-day box office collections of 'Marjaavaan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.
Two Bollywood films released on November 15, 2019 - Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor. On its opening day, Marjaavaan made about Rs 7 crore and the opening weekend collections were Rs 23.75 crore. While Motichoor Chaknachoor minted Rs 30 lakhs on the day it released while went on to make Rs 1.40 crore over the weekend.
Now the Monday collections of both the films are out! Marjaavaan witnessed a 40% drop than its opening day and made about Rs 4 crore on the fourth day of its release. The total collections up until now are Rs 27.75 crore. While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: â‚¹ 28.57 cr. #India biz."
Check it out in detail below:
Friday - Rs 7 crore approx
Saturday - Rs 7 crore approx
Sunday - Rs 9.75 crore approx
Monday - Rs 4 crore approx
TOTAL - Rs 27.75 crore approx
#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: â‚¹ 28.57 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2019
Motichoor Chaknachoor is continuing with the poor business and made about Rs 20 lakhs on its first Monday. Details below:
Friday - Rs 30 lakhs approx
Saturday - Rs 50 lakhs approx
Sunday - Rs 60 lakhs approx
Monday - Rs 20 lakhs
TOTAL - Rs 1.60 crore approx
This week Pagalpanti is hitting the screens which might the business of Marjaavaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.