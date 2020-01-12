Box Office Report Day 2: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' expected to earn only 1/3rd of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji'

On the first day of its release, it was quite clear that in the comparison between Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhaapaak, the former has won the race hands down, leaving any competition for Chhapaak. The day two Box Office of Tanhaji and Chhapaak are expected to follow the same path.

A report on Box Office India went on to state that Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has performed better than Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak even on its second day. The report states that Chhapaak minted only 1/3rd of TanhajI: The Unsung Warrior's Box Office on day two of its release.

Tanhaji has reportedly shown growth of 60-70% and thus, minted around Rs. 34.50 crores within two days. On the other hand, Chhapaak remained poor with a growth of only 35-40%, taking the total collections of the film in two days to only Rs. 10.50 crore.

Not blaming Deepika's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the report goes on to state that the poor movie collections for Deepika's production debut film is because the movie itself is bad and not liked by many people.

Meanwhile, both Tanhaji and Chhapaak are facing tough competition from two South Indian film releases, namely Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Both movies are working well not only in India but also in the USA.