Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' fails to cross Rs 50 crore mark in 9 days, mints approx Rs 33 crore

Here's the box office lowdown of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer film Judgementall Hai Kya has completed 9 days at the ticket windows and it has still not able to touch the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The movie which released on July 26 has managed to rake in a total of approx Rs 33.02 crore as per a report on BusinessToday.

Judgementall Hai Kya opened to Rs 4.50 crore approx on day one of its release. The film also faced a box office clash with Arjun Patiala and The Lion King which was already roaring at the box office. Judgementall Hai Kya further managed an opening weekend of approx Rs 19.25 crore, falling short of making it to the Rs 20 crore mark in the first three days of its release.

Now, if a report on BusinessToday is anything to go by, then the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial has managed to rake in a total of Rs 33.02 crore approx at the end of day nine. On day nine, the film reportedly managed to rake in a total of Rs 1 crore approx.

Judgementall Hai Kya not only faced the box office clash with Arjun Patiala and competition from The Lion King, it is also competing with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Now that Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana and the Hollywood biggie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw have also hit the screens, the chances of Kangana Ranaut starrer making it to Rs 50 crore by the end of the second week seem pretty bleak. Let's wait and watch where the film manages to stand in its lifetime collections.