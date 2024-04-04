Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, 1,038 injured; rescue operations underway

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

Aloe vera recipes for refreshment

8 vegetables that help in weight loss

Ways to enhance beard growth naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Box office hai, Instagram Reel..': Karan Johar takes dig at Bollywood filmmakers' obsession for formula in cryptic note

Karan Johar took a jibe at filmmakers who are just following the trends and not producing anything original.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 01:20 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar, on Thursday, took to Instagram and penned another cryptic note criticising Bollywood films for following trends without originality. He shared his opinion on filmmakers not producing original content.

He wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick-flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hail conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nah 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin! (If you need a bigger scale then do it. if action worked, then create action! A love story is doing great, make that! If a chick flick gets a hit, then make that! The weather has changed frequentlyâ€æ the conviction has been killed frequently! It’s box office, not an Instagram reelâ€æ If you chase it, then you will land trending in 30 seconds).”

A few days ago, Karan tookt to jibe at Bollywood celebs getting fillers. He wrote, "Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti...Make up laga lo umar hai ghat thi (Applying fillers doesn't bring fulfillment... applying makeup doesn't make you younger).”

Karan added: “Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya... Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti (No matter how much Botox you do, you'll end up looking like a fly stung you).”

“Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye... Lekin meri jaan...Fitrat nahi badalti (Going under the knife will only change your exterior and not your nature).”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Karan Johar teamed up for the first time in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years ago. After this, we never saw them working together. They were supposed to collaborate again after so many years for their film The Bull.

However, as per the media reports, Salman Khan has backed out of the film. As per a Bollywood Hungama source, Karan Johar asked Salman for more time, wanting to delay their project until July. So Salman decided to focus on another project with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, which is set to begin in May 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian government issues advisory on CCTV security, asks ministries to avoid brands…

Man from UK pleads guilty to theft of gold toilet worth Rs 50 crore, details inside

Elon Musk's may invest over Rs 166970000000 in India, Tesla EV plant to be...

Meet SRK's son Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend who has worked with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, she is..

Gautam Adani's firm creates history, becomes India's first company to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement