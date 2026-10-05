'Bordering on sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on AI-morphed Chuttamalle video; thanks Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay

Condemning her AI-morphed Chuttamalle video, Janhvi Kapoor underlined that consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic principles of humanity. She also thanked Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar for supporting her.

Janhvi Kapoor has finally broken her silence on the AI-morphed video of her song Chuttamalle, calling the misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent "bordering on sexual assault." The actress also expressed gratitude to her Devara co-star Jr NTR and fellow actors Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar for taking stand against AI and supporting her in the whole controversy. In a strongly worded statement, Janhvi wrote, "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it."

The Bawaal actress underlined that consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic principles of humanity as she added, "Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic."

"This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day", Janhvi stated. She further argued that the conversation cannot be limited to telling women to "protect your daughter" and credited men who are willing to speak up against such behaviour as an important part of that change.





Thanking Jr NTR, Vijay, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu Sundar for condemning her AI video, Janhvi concluded, "I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation. Thank you, sir. When someone whom millions look up to speaks up about something that may not directly concern him, it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour. Thank you also to Chiranjeevi sir, Vijay and Khushbu ma’am for amplifying that sentiment and calling for action against this mentality and these immoral practices. I hope everything unfolding around us right now forces those who participate in any form of harassment to introspect. Is it really too much for a woman to ask to simply be treated and seen as a human being? Her body. Her image. Her boundaries. Her choice."

READ | 'Disgusting, shameless': Jr NTR condemns AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Janhvi Kapoor, warns legal action