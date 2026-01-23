FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Explained: Why Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup despite low ranking

Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'

S-400 air defence system, which shot down Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor, set to make Republic Day parade debut

Palaash Muchhal breaks silence on Rs 40 lakh cheating case alleged by Smriti Mandhana's friend: 'These claims are...'

Shamar Springer creates history with T20I hat-trick as West Indies clinch consolation win over Afghanistan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes results-based governance, orders weekly updates

Bangladesh players, BCB at loggerheads over T20 World Cup withdrawal? Report says 'no approval' from cricketers

Karnataka: 3 students of Bengaluru college arrested over ragging, assault of juniors, 19 others booked

SEBI accuses PwC, EY executives of insider trading in Yes Bank deal, details here

Blackout drills in UP today: When will it be held in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other districts? Know key instructions

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty's Border 2 has brought back the masses to cinemas and taken the internet by storm.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 04:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'
A poster of Border 2
Border 2: Sunny Deol and his on-screen battalion have gripped the nation with the latest film. The much-awaited war drama has finally released in cinemas, and it has left moviegoers, Deol's fans, elated and silenced the haters. Ever since the first show, the netizens shared their thoughts about the film and called it a perfect sequel that entertained them beyond their expectations. Sunny Deol is at his best, but the ensemble cast also impressed. However, most of them admitted that Sunny is the 'soul' of the film. 

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

Varun Dhawan, who was earlier getting trolled, is now receiving love. Some netizens even apologised for misjudging him. Apart from Varun, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh's performance also found appreciation from the masses. The film is directed by Anurag Singh (Kesari), and his skilful direction is also earning praise from the audience and critics.  

Netizens go gaga over Border 2

A netizen wrote, "Border 2 delivers everything you expect, be it action, emotion, patriotism, and multiple goosebump-worthy moments, especially the interval and climax, which will genuinely shock you." Another netizen wrote, "No Boring moments...No breaking moments due to the song. No Aman ki Asha. One of the most emotional war dramas. Action scenes are excellent, and people are not willing to move even after the end credits."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmy_Rai (@filmy_rai_)

One of the netizens wrote, "Director #AnuragSingh has mounted a war film that is high on scale but grounded in emotion. War sequences are executed with finesse and admirable detailing. They're visceral and gritty without being over-the-top. More importantly, they make your chest swell with pride while also leaving you with a lump in the throat."

About Border 2 

Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border, based on the 1971 Battle of Basantar. The movie also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as female leads. Border 2 is currently running in cinemas near you.  

