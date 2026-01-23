Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty's Border 2 has brought back the masses to cinemas and taken the internet by storm.

Border 2: Sunny Deol and his on-screen battalion have gripped the nation with the latest film. The much-awaited war drama has finally released in cinemas, and it has left moviegoers, Deol's fans, elated and silenced the haters. Ever since the first show, the netizens shared their thoughts about the film and called it a perfect sequel that entertained them beyond their expectations. Sunny Deol is at his best, but the ensemble cast also impressed. However, most of them admitted that Sunny is the 'soul' of the film.

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

Varun Dhawan, who was earlier getting trolled, is now receiving love. Some netizens even apologised for misjudging him. Apart from Varun, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh's performance also found appreciation from the masses. The film is directed by Anurag Singh (Kesari), and his skilful direction is also earning praise from the audience and critics.

Netizens go gaga over Border 2

A netizen wrote, "Border 2 delivers everything you expect, be it action, emotion, patriotism, and multiple goosebump-worthy moments, especially the interval and climax, which will genuinely shock you." Another netizen wrote, "No Boring moments...No breaking moments due to the song. No Aman ki Asha. One of the most emotional war dramas. Action scenes are excellent, and people are not willing to move even after the end credits."

A fan hanging the GDP of Pakistan on Sunny Deol's poster of #Border2pic.twitter.com/puatVk2H0E — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 23, 2026

In awe after watching #Border2 first day first show. It’s beautiful, heartfelt & roaring with patriotism. Sunny Deol is timeless; he doesn’t act, he lives the soldier’s pain & duty. The nostalgia of recreated classics in theatre is unmatched. Leaves you grateful for our armed… pic.twitter.com/woJyreHkG3 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 23, 2026

Scenes like this one will give you goosebumps #border2 pic.twitter.com/zfMeYv3mB5 — Bhawnna (@itsbhawnna) January 23, 2026

One of the netizens wrote, "Director #AnuragSingh has mounted a war film that is high on scale but grounded in emotion. War sequences are executed with finesse and admirable detailing. They're visceral and gritty without being over-the-top. More importantly, they make your chest swell with pride while also leaving you with a lump in the throat."

About Border 2

Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border, based on the 1971 Battle of Basantar. The movie also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as female leads. Border 2 is currently running in cinemas near you.