Border 2: Who was Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya? 1971 Indo-Pak war hero played by Varun Dhawan, honoured with Param Vir Chakra for his gallantry during Battle of Basantar

Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya remains one of India's most decorated and respected military officers, celebrated for his extraordinary valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Known for his leadership in the Battle of Basantar, he was awarded India’s highest military gallantry award Param Vir Chakra for his indomitable courage under fire. In the much-awaited war drama Border 2, Varun Dhawan brings this iconic soldier to life. The spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border, the upcomng film also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty portraying real-life war heroes from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Who was Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya?

Born on May 5, 1936, in Sisana village, Haryana, Hoshiar Singh Dahiya was commissioned into the 3rd Battalion of The Grenadiers Regiment in 1963. He served with distinction in both the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, but it was his actions during the latter that etched his name into military history.

During the Battle of Basantar in December 1971, Hoshiar Singh commanded his company with unmatched bravery. His unit was tasked with capturing and defending the strategically vital area near Jarpal, heavily fortified with enemy forces, machine-gun nests, and minefields. Despite facing intense shelling and crossfire, he led multiple assaults, seized enemy positions, and repelled counterattacks. Even after being seriously wounded, he refused to be evacuated, continuing to rally and lead his men. This exemplary leadership and self-sacrifice earned him the Param Vir Chakra.

After the war, Singh continued his distinguished military career, serving as an instructor at prestigious institutions like the Indian Military Academy and later commanding his battalion. He retired as a Colonel in 1988 and passed away on December 6, 1998, in Jaipur, leaving behind a legacy of courage and inspiration.

Real-life inspirations for Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty's characters in Border 2

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, Border 2 aims to pay homage to real heroes like Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, portrayed by Varun Dhawan. Diljit Dosanjh portrays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, based on Major General Hardev Singh Kaler. Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution to the war. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day 2026.

