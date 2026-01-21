FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Border 2: Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, makes strong statement against online hate: 'Main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon' | Viral video

Varun Dhawan has finally reacted to the backlash he's receiving from netizens for Border 2, and clarified that he's working for the audience who comes to cinemas to get entertained.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2: Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, makes strong statement against online hate: 'Main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon' | Viral video
Varun Dhawan at Border 2 event
Varun Dhawan has finally reacted to the online backlash and trolling he's receiving for Border 2, and stated that he's unaffected by the nameless, faceless noise. The makers of Border 2 unveiled a special tribute trailer in the presence of the families of martyrs and real war heroes, alongwith Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Even producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, and music director Mithoon were present at the launch. After launching the asset, the team heard emotional anecdotes from the real heroes and their families, felicitated them, and then took a few questions from the media. 

Varun Dhawan on getting trolled

DNA asked Varun to share his reaction to the 'noise' he's hearing ever since the teaser was released, followed by the trailer and song Ghar Kab Aaoge. The Badlapur actor went on to confess that he ain't working for trolls, but for the real audience who spend their money and walk into a cinema hall to get entertained. Varun said, "I believe that you shut down the noise and let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai. Iska koi...it doesn't matter to me. Main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon." 

He further added, "Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hu woh Friday ko pata chalega. Eventually mujhe film pe bharosha hai. Ek achi film banana bahut important hai. Numbers se mera koi lena-dena nahi hai. I believe humne ek achi film banai hai, and that's the most important thing." At last, Varun concluded, "Log jab theatre mein jaate hai, sab bhool jaate hai. They want to be entertained. Bas, aur kuch nahi mainey rakhta hai. Main woh school se aata hoon, jaha pe aapka kaam bolta hai."

Watch the viral video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DNA India (@dna_india)

Why Varun Dhawan is getting trolled for Border 2

Ever since the teaser of the movie was launched, Varun has been called a 'misfit' for playing Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya PVC. Netizens hugely called out Varun's expressions from the teaser and song Ghar Kab Aaoge, and lobbied against the actor. Border 2 will be released in cinemas on January 23.

