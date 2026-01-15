FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan

Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover

Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation

Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details

Virat Kohli fan from Surat flaunts Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover, video goes viral

Who are Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa? Top EU leaders to be chief guests at Republic Day Parade 2026

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan

After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn

Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover

Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritualism

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser

Border 2 Trailer Released: A week before the release, the makers of Border 2 dropped the theatrical trailer, showing an improvement from the teaser, and leaving netizens impressed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 07:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser
A poster of Border 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 theatrical trailer has finally dropped on India Army Day, leaving netizens impressed and fans emotional. The spiritual sequel to 1997 Border, headlined by Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 brings the Indian army, navy, and air force, fighting for their motherland against Pakistan. In December 2025, the makers dropped the teaser of Border 2, and it received a mixed response from moviegoers. The VFX shots and Varun Dhawan's expressions received criticism. With the trailer, it is certain that the makers did consider the feedback seriously, and they have put out a glimpse that is a redemption from their first major asset. 

How Border 2 trailer is a redemption from the teaser

In the trailer, Varun Dhawan looks more convincing with a pitch-perfect accent. Similarly, the visual effects shots of aerial dogfight featuring Diljit Dosanjh look better, and even the battlefield scenes are now looking more impactful and believable. Throughout the trailer, Sunny Deol holds the attention with his roaring avatar, and impactful lines hold the narrative. The trailer ends with Sunny Deol warning the Pakistan army, "Tum hume kya haraoge. Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi. Jitna hamare yaha Eid pe bakre kate jaate hai." This line itself seals the fate of Border 2, echoing mass mayhem in cinemas.

Watch Border 2 trailer 

Netizens' reactions to Border 2 trailer 

Most of the netizens agreed with the fact that the Border 2 trailer is way better than the teaser. "Puri film ek taraf Eid pe bakre kartne wala dialogue ek taraf," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "23rd January ko phir se Etihas Racha jayega." One of the netizens wrote, "1000cr Sunny paji ke Naam. Border 2 pura fire hai." A cybernetizen wrote, "First day collection 100 crore loading." Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as female leads. Border 2 will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan
After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn
Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover
Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritualism
Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation
Amid deadly protests in Iran, hundreds of Kashmiri students stranded
Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser
Border 2 trailer: Sunny, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%;
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement