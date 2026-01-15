Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser

Border 2 Trailer Released: A week before the release, the makers of Border 2 dropped the theatrical trailer, showing an improvement from the teaser, and leaving netizens impressed.

Border 2 theatrical trailer has finally dropped on India Army Day, leaving netizens impressed and fans emotional. The spiritual sequel to 1997 Border, headlined by Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 brings the Indian army, navy, and air force, fighting for their motherland against Pakistan. In December 2025, the makers dropped the teaser of Border 2, and it received a mixed response from moviegoers. The VFX shots and Varun Dhawan's expressions received criticism. With the trailer, it is certain that the makers did consider the feedback seriously, and they have put out a glimpse that is a redemption from their first major asset.

How Border 2 trailer is a redemption from the teaser

In the trailer, Varun Dhawan looks more convincing with a pitch-perfect accent. Similarly, the visual effects shots of aerial dogfight featuring Diljit Dosanjh look better, and even the battlefield scenes are now looking more impactful and believable. Throughout the trailer, Sunny Deol holds the attention with his roaring avatar, and impactful lines hold the narrative. The trailer ends with Sunny Deol warning the Pakistan army, "Tum hume kya haraoge. Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi. Jitna hamare yaha Eid pe bakre kate jaate hai." This line itself seals the fate of Border 2, echoing mass mayhem in cinemas.

Watch Border 2 trailer

Netizens' reactions to Border 2 trailer

Most of the netizens agreed with the fact that the Border 2 trailer is way better than the teaser. "Puri film ek taraf Eid pe bakre kartne wala dialogue ek taraf," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "23rd January ko phir se Etihas Racha jayega." One of the netizens wrote, "1000cr Sunny paji ke Naam. Border 2 pura fire hai." A cybernetizen wrote, "First day collection 100 crore loading." Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as female leads. Border 2 will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.