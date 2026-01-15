After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan
Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover
Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation
Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details
Virat Kohli fan from Surat flaunts Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover, video goes viral
Who are Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa? Top EU leaders to be chief guests at Republic Day Parade 2026
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
BOLLYWOOD
Border 2 Trailer Released: A week before the release, the makers of Border 2 dropped the theatrical trailer, showing an improvement from the teaser, and leaving netizens impressed.
Border 2 theatrical trailer has finally dropped on India Army Day, leaving netizens impressed and fans emotional. The spiritual sequel to 1997 Border, headlined by Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 brings the Indian army, navy, and air force, fighting for their motherland against Pakistan. In December 2025, the makers dropped the teaser of Border 2, and it received a mixed response from moviegoers. The VFX shots and Varun Dhawan's expressions received criticism. With the trailer, it is certain that the makers did consider the feedback seriously, and they have put out a glimpse that is a redemption from their first major asset.
How Border 2 trailer is a redemption from the teaser
In the trailer, Varun Dhawan looks more convincing with a pitch-perfect accent. Similarly, the visual effects shots of aerial dogfight featuring Diljit Dosanjh look better, and even the battlefield scenes are now looking more impactful and believable. Throughout the trailer, Sunny Deol holds the attention with his roaring avatar, and impactful lines hold the narrative. The trailer ends with Sunny Deol warning the Pakistan army, "Tum hume kya haraoge. Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi. Jitna hamare yaha Eid pe bakre kate jaate hai." This line itself seals the fate of Border 2, echoing mass mayhem in cinemas.
Watch Border 2 trailer
Netizens' reactions to Border 2 trailer
Most of the netizens agreed with the fact that the Border 2 trailer is way better than the teaser. "Puri film ek taraf Eid pe bakre kartne wala dialogue ek taraf," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "23rd January ko phir se Etihas Racha jayega." One of the netizens wrote, "1000cr Sunny paji ke Naam. Border 2 pura fire hai." A cybernetizen wrote, "First day collection 100 crore loading." Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as female leads. Border 2 will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.