Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol can start 2026 with a bang, his Paltan of Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty can score blockbuster, but...

Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 iconic blockbuster Border, another chapter in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where Army, Navy, and Air Force battled Pakistan. Despite the promising storyline and convincing cast, it's the functional VFX that plays the spoilsport.

Border 2: The teaser of the most-anticipated film, starring Sunny Deol and his battalion - Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty is here, and it will leave you nostalgic, thrilled, but also worried. On the occasion of Vijay Divas, the makers of Border 2 dropped the first major asset of the film, and it will leave you with mixed feelings. The teaser starts with an emergency alarm, taking us straight into the action of the 971 Indo-Pak war, where Varun Dhawan from the Army, Ahan Shetty from the Navy, and Diljit Dosanjh from the Air Force are battling for the motherland and striving hard to defeat Pakistan.

Border 2 basic storyline and honest reaction

Sunny Deol makes a roaring entry into the frame, recreating the iconic bazooka moment from the original Border (1997), taking down huge tanks with his brauva. The teaser further delves into the lives of the four protagonists, their families, and their life partners, played by Mona Singh (Sunny Deol's wife), Sonam Bajwa (Diljit Dosanjh's wife), and Medha Rana (Varun Dhawan's wife). Just like the original film, Border 2 is also narrated from the POVs of its four major characters against the backdrop of the crucial war. Sunny's powerful dialogue, "Awaz kaha tak jaani chaiye," and his battalion's reply, "Lahore tak," stand out as the best moment. Border 2 looks promising, but the sub-standard VFX shots play a major spoilsport. It's more visible when you see it in a cinema hall. Since there is more than a month, the makers have scope to rectify this area.

Watch the teaser

Netizens' reactions to Border 2

The teaser went viral in no time, and even netizens are having a lukewarm response to the teaser. A netizen wrote, "Jo maza Border mein tha, iss mein nahi hai." Another netizen wrote, "First movie is better." One of the netizens wrote, "VFX is tacky." A cybercitizen wrote, "Movie achi nai hai bilkul bhi. Na teaser sahi lag raha hai. Par fir bhi kuch log dekhenge." Another cybernetizen wrote, "This looks blockbuster. Rs 1000 crore paka." Border 2 will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.