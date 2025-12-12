FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 Teaser date OUT! Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty assemble, first look to drop on THIS historic day, fans react

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty crashed the internet by showcasing the valour of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in the film poster.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 is among the most anticipated and the first major release of 2026. Ahead of the big release, the makers dropped a new poster, annoucing the teaser release date. On Friday, the producers dropped the latest motion poster featuring the leading men, with Sunny and Varun representing the Indian Army, Ahan playing a Navy officer, and Diljit Dosanjh displaying the bravery of the Air Force.  

When will the Border 2 teaser will be out? 

The makers have announced that the teaser will be launched on December 16, 1:30 pm, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, a day that honours India’s historic victory in the 1971 war and pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the nation’s soldiers. This significance makes the teaser reveal even bigger, adding to the film’s patriotic narrative. T-Series, through their social media handles, shared the poster with the caption, "Vijay Diwas ka josh, 1971 ki jeet ki yaad, aur saal ka sabse grand teaser launch - ek saath! #Border2 teaser out on 16th December at 1:30 PM IST. Releasing in cinemas on 23rd January 2026."

Netizens' reactions to Border 2 poster

Border 2 poster crashed the internet. Netizens rushed to drop their comments, expressing their eagerness to watch the film, which is touted to be India's biggest war film. "Teaser ke liye itna excite hu pta nhi kese ye char din ka safar gujrega," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Varun Dhawan ek dum bawaal." One of the netizens wrote, "Sunny paaji ka look 1st Border wala hi lag raha hai." 

About Border 2

Border 2 is the direct sequel to the 1997 iconic blockbuster Border. In this film, Sunny reprised the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri. Diljit Dosanjh's character is based on the real-life Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander, Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Varun Dhawan's role is inspired by the real-life Indian Army hero, Param Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Border 2 will be releasing in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

 

