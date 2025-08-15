Border 2: Sunny Deol ROARS as Major Kuldeep Singh, echoes 'Hindustan Meri Jaan', first poster with date reveal creates frenzy on internet

On the 79th Independence Day, Team Border 2 unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited film, featuring Sunny Deol as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri.

As India celebrated its 79th Independence Day, Sunny Deol and Team Border 2 brought to you the big reveal of the much-awaited war-drama film. On Friday, the first motion poster of Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, was dropped on the internet, and it has gone viral in no time.