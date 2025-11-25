Border 2: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon join hands to recreate Sandese Aate Hai in Sunny Deol film

As per reports, the Border 2 makers have paid an unprecedented Rs 10 crore to secure the rights to the original track, an all-time record in Bollywood’s history. The original Sandese Aate Hai from Border was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, composed by Anu Malik, and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Headlined by Sunny Deol and also featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles, Border 2 is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2026. For the war drama sequel, Mithoon is quietly architecting one of Bollywood’s most ambitious musical recreations of the decade - the reimagined Sandese Aate Hai 2.0.

According to sources who claim to have witnessed closed-door sessions at Yash Raj Studios, the Tum Hi Ho composer has roped in a once-in-a-generation vocal ensemble: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Mishra and Arijit Singh, bringing together four distinct emotional universes under one patriotic banner.

Recreating such a legacy required someone with deep emotional intelligence and musical purity. Hence the decision to entrust the reboot to Mithoon was made. In 2023, the composer did complete justice to two more iconic melodies, Udd Ja Kale Kawa and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke when he recreated them for Gadar 2, that also featured Sunny Deol.

Industry insiders suggest that this remake is being positioned as the biggest song ever mounted in Indian cinema, both in scale and sentimental weight with over 100 support singers utilised for the final version given that the track will be picturised on a massive open-air venue.

The original Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 blockbuster Border was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, composed by Anu Malik, and penned by Javed Akhtar. It remains one of the most powerful patriotic songs in the country.

Reports further reveal that the makers paid an unprecedented Rs 10 crore to secure the rights to the original track, an all-time record in Bollywood’s history.

According to a source close to the development, "Sandese Aate Hai is the heartbeat of Border. If the soul had to be revived, the makers felt only Mithoon could pull off this massive feat. Infact a nod of approval was also taken from Anu Malk who was of the firm opinion that if anyone else could do full justice to the original it would be only Mithoon. The producers were clear - they wanted emotional integrity, not a gimmick. That’s why they spent this kind of money."

"The work on Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 has been underway for nearly a year, with over 500 musical technicians, orchestral players, arrangers and sound engineers involved in the construction of the track. The four singers have reportedly been jamming with Mithoon for the last six months at Yash Raj Studios, experimenting with vocal layers, emotional cadences and orchestral colours. It’s not a recreation session, it’s like witnessing history being rewritten", the source further added.



The recreated version will be picturised on Sunny Deol (voiced by Arijit Singh), Varun Dhawan (voiced by Vishal Mishra) Ahan Shetty (voiced by Sonu Nigam) and Diljit Dosanjh (voiced by himself).

Produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Paramvir Cheema in pivotal roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is slated to re;ease in cinemas worldwide on January 22, 2026, aligning with the Republic Day weekend.

