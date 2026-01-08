Border 2 producer calls Varun Dhawan trolls 'anti nationals', defends actor against 'paid smear campaign': 'Hope audiences find and shame these...'

Producer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, has come in support of Varun Dhawan, slamming the trolls and 'paid' smear campaign.

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, has defended her actor Varun Dhawan against the online trolling and went on to call out the 'paid smear campaigns' against him. Ever since the Border 2 teaser and song Ghar Kab Aaoge dropped online, Varun has been attacked on the internet for his on-screen presence and expressions. An identical negative campaign is seemingly active against Varun Dhawan, and Nidhi has decided to step forward and hit back at the trolls. She went on to call naysayers 'anti-nationals' for pulling down someone who's representing the Indian armed forces.

On X, Nidhi reposted a tweet that reported, "The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan. Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2…From BODY-SHAMING to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced !! especially when his performance is actually perfectly suited for the film. This dirty game needs to STOP because no matter what #Border2 is gonna take BUMPER START EVERYWHERE."

Nidhi reshared a tweet with a quote and slammed trolls, saying, "Congratulations to all the ANTI NATIONALS. THAT CAN PAY TO BRING DOWN AN ACTOR PLAYING A PVC OF THIS COUNTRY. This is YOUR FILM INDIA! Hope the audiences find and shame these people."

Nidhi Dutta's tweet backfired on her

Nidhi shared the tweet with a restriction on replies. Only certain people can comment on her tweet, and yet, she got backlash. KRK blasted Nidhi and wrote, "No, it’s not India’s film. It’s ur film. And you want to earn crores by fooling the public. It’s not going to happen. It will be a disaster!" A netizen wrote, "Anti-national, for calling out the sheer overacting in the iconic song? Have you lost it? or is this the way to garner audience in ur poorly done rendition of a classic?" Border 2 will released in the cinemas on January 23.