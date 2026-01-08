FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement

Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal

'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj

Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed

Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 152778384600 bond due to...

WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: When and where to watch MI-W vs RCB-W match live, weather and pitch report

Border 2 producer calls Varun Dhawan trolls 'anti nationals', defends actor against 'paid smear campaign': 'Hope audiences find and shame these...'

England crumbles off-field too! Harry Brook apologises, escapes sacking after ECB final warning in nightclub incident; fined Rs...

The Rise of Intelligent, Real-Time Enterprise Data Platforms and What It Means for Global Businesses

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement

Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on

Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal

Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead

'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj

'Forced me...': The allegations against shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 producer calls Varun Dhawan trolls 'anti nationals', defends actor against 'paid smear campaign': 'Hope audiences find and shame these...'

Producer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, has come in support of Varun Dhawan, slamming the trolls and 'paid' smear campaign.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 producer calls Varun Dhawan trolls 'anti nationals', defends actor against 'paid smear campaign': 'Hope audiences find and shame these...'
Nidhi Dutta, Varun Dhawan in Border 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, has defended her actor Varun Dhawan against the online trolling and went on to call out the 'paid smear campaigns' against him. Ever since the Border 2 teaser and song Ghar Kab Aaoge dropped online, Varun has been attacked on the internet for his on-screen presence and expressions. An identical negative campaign is seemingly active against Varun Dhawan, and Nidhi has decided to step forward and hit back at the trolls. She went on to call naysayers 'anti-nationals' for pulling down someone who's representing the Indian armed forces. 

Paid campaign against Varun Dhawan?

On X, Nidhi reposted a tweet that reported, "The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan. Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2…From BODY-SHAMING to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced !! especially when his performance is actually perfectly suited for the film. This dirty game needs to STOP because no matter what #Border2 is gonna take BUMPER START EVERYWHERE." 

Nidhi Dutta slammed trolls

Nidhi reshared a tweet with a quote and slammed trolls, saying, "Congratulations to all the ANTI NATIONALS. THAT CAN PAY TO BRING DOWN AN ACTOR PLAYING A PVC OF THIS COUNTRY. This is YOUR FILM INDIA! Hope the audiences find and shame these people."

Nidhi Dutta's tweet backfired on her 

Nidhi shared the tweet with a restriction on replies. Only certain people can comment on her tweet, and yet, she got backlash. KRK blasted Nidhi and wrote, "No, it’s not India’s film. It’s ur film. And you want to earn crores by fooling the public. It’s not going to happen. It will be a disaster!" A netizen wrote, "Anti-national, for calling out the sheer overacting in the iconic song? Have you lost it? or is this the way to garner audience in ur poorly done rendition of a classic?" Border 2 will released in the cinemas on January 23.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement
Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on
Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal
Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead
'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj
'Forced me...': The allegations against shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj
Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed
Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed
Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 152778384600 bond due to...
Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 1527783846
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement