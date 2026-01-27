Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

As per its opening credits, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 will start streaming on Netflix eight weeks after its theatrical run. The Anurag Singh directorial has caused a riot at the box office in its opening extended Republic Day weekend.

Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, was released in the cinemas on Friday, January 23. It is the spiritual sequel of JP Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border that also featured Deol along with Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty in the leading roles. In its four day extended Republic Day weekend, the Anurag Singh directorial opened to blockbuster response from the audiences and saw housefull boards across the multiplexed and single screens. Border 2 has amassed Rs 193.48 crore net in India with the massive figures of Rs 32.10 crore, Rs 40.59 crore, Rs 57.20 crore, and Rs 63.59 crore in its first four days.

As per its opening credits, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer war drama will start streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run. Hindi films have their OTT premiere eight weeks after their theatrical run. Thus, Border 2 will most probably have its digital premiere on Netflix on March 20, eight weeks after it hit theatres on January 23. The official release date is expected to be announced in the March third week.

In the latest war drama, Varun Dhawan portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Diljit Dosanjh portrays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, based on Major General Hardev Singh Kaler. Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution to the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The sequel also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Anurag Arora, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Guneet Sandhu among others. Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films.

