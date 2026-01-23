Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

The makers of Border 2 are in sync with the sentiments of the audience, and thus, they delivered one of the best war dramas of this decade. A film that will become a classic, and a textbook for future generations on how to up the ante and deliver the next-to-impossible task.

Director: Anurag Singh

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa

Runtime: 3hr 18mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4.5 stars

Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol), with Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya (Varun Dhawan), Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon (Diljit Dosanjh) and Naval Officer Mahinder Rawat (Ahan Shetty) lead their troupe in the 1971 Battle of Basantar to eradicate the Pakistan Army from infiltrating deep into India. Despite being weaker in strength, as compared to enemies, how the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force face the enemies with sheer strength, bravery, and the jurrat (daring), pushing the infiltrators back to their country, secruing the "chicken's neck" corridor, preventing Pakistan from cutting off the Pathankot-Jammu highway and capturing over 1000 kilometeres of Pakistani territory forms the basic premise of Border 2.

When you have a classic war drama like Border, coming up with a spiritual sequel is a challenge in itself. The 1997 blockbuster has made a deep impact on our minds and hearts. The makers of Border 2 are in sync with the sentiments of the audience, and thus, they delivered one of the best war dramas of this decade. YES! With immense pride and happiness, I would like to state that Border 2 is the best war epic Bollywood has produced this decade. A film that will become a classic, and a textbook for future generations on how to up the ante and deliver the next-to-impossible task.

This piece of filmmaking deserves to be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible. Border 2 has everything- an edge-of-the-seat action war actioner, laced with a strong emotional backing, and stellar performances that will leave you teary-eyed. Throughout the movie, there are sequences where your heart will swell with pride, and you'll proudly, loudly celebrate the courage and fearlessness of forces, saluting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with your lungs out.

Border 2 is over 3 hours, but you won't be detached, distracted from the screen or even bothered by the runtime for once. The script is the biggest strength of the film. Yes, more than the performances or spectacular, VFX-loaded, practical war sequences, it's the story of Nidhi Dutta, the engaging screenplay by Sumit Arora and Anurag Singh, that lays the strong foundation of the drama, transporting you to the world of Border 2 with conviction and finesse. In the first half, Border 2 has moments that evokes geniune laughter. The Indian War Academy scenes establish the camaraderie of the lead actors and give out some unexpected but entertaining sequences. The art direction, detailed setting, and cinematography deserve a mention as they've added more realism to the drama.

Speaking about the performances, Sunny Deol is the SOUL of the film, in litreal sense. There's no Border without our roaring Deol. He commands, rules the screen right from the first frame. At 69, Sunny proved that age is just a number; he delivers an emotionally charged performance, accompanied by some eye-popping stunts that will be met with the loudest hoots and cheers in the cinema halls. No wonder Sunny is the last of the mass superstars of Bollywood. However, Border 2 gives ample scope to other characters as well.

Varun Dhawan, the man who was targeted the most since the teaser, will be celebrated as THE HERO of this epic war saga. Varun shone like the sun in the role of Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. It's a rebirth of Varun- the actor who needs a strong script and a master director, who can bring the best out of him. His dialect is pitch-perfect, his persona is captivating, and he also commands the screen. Even his simplicity or the chemistry with Medha Rana looks organic and heartening.

Ahan Shetty, in his second film, puts out his best performance to date. Ahan has a legacy, laid by his father, Suniel Shetty's iconic Bhairon Singh from Border. Ahan didn't let the baggage overpower his performance. Unlike his father's on-screen character, Ahan is calm, composed, but sharp, calculating, and far-sighted. Of course, if you compare both, Suniel was far better than Ahan, but this comparison is unfair on Jr Shetty's part. He has put his best foot forward at work, and despite the limited screentime, especially in the second half, Ahan justifies why he deserves to be a part of Border 2. Ahan will surely evoke nostalgia when you see him echoing 'Maa Shakti' in the most crucial scene.

Diljit Dosanjh as Air Force Pilot Sekhon puts out his best performance to date. Diljit justifies the aura and life of Param Vir Chakra Sekhon, and also gives out his signature comic relief moments seamlessly. Diljit and Anurag Singh are a deadly actor-director combo (coming after Punjab 1984), and the director again proved why Diljit is an all-rounder superstar. Diljit will surely wins hearts of his fans yet again, and even his haters will hopelessly fall in love with his captivating persona.

A special mention to the ladies, Mona Singh provides a huge support to Sunny Deol's character. Her chemistry with Deol is better than Tabu's from the original. Sonam Bajwa looks adorably cute, and despite limited screen space, she leaves an impact. Medha Rana is a surprise discovery. She's the most genuine character in the film. The way she carries the simplicity deserves to be mentioned. Anya Singh, another fine actress, delivers despite a limited scope.

Music by Anu Malik, Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, and Gurmoh is also at par with the classic album. The renditions of the original songs, Ghar Kab Aaoge, Jaate Hue Lamhon, and Hindustan Meri Jaan are soothing to the ears and well placed. The background score of John Stewart Eduri also goes well with the narrative.

The action of the film is given by Dr Ravi Varma, Nick Powell, Parvez Shaikh, and Allan Amin, and they merit a huge shoutout. The film will keep you glued and engaged due to its on-screen spectacles. The blasts, the hand-to-hand combat, and tank battles are the best in recent times. The VFX shots that were called out earlier are fixed, and they have brought it closest to realism.

Director Anurag Singh will soon be hailed as the biggest filmmaker of Indian cinema. He took the challenge of helming such an ensemble action drama, backed by a strong franchise, and yet took it to another level. Anurag will be referred for his slick filmmaking that never loses focus and keeps the audience entertained by ticking all the boxes.

I can go on and on about the film, but the fact remains the same. Border 2 is the best war drama of the decade. A film that is made with the vision of taking the legacy forward, rather than capitalising on the franchise's goodwill or audience sentiments. Border 2 will blast in cinemas. The sky is the limit for this film. Border 2 will be the first blockbuster of 2026. It will be remembered for its sheer storytelling, fusion of high-scale entertainment, and strong emotional drama.

I'll end this review by asserting that all the haters and trolls will have to dig a big hole and bury themselves deep in it, as the makers of Border 2 have successfully shut down the noise with their blockbuster.