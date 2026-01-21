FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'

Reactig to AR Rahman's controversial 'communal' remark, Manoj Muntashir said, "I completely disagree with the claim being made, especially the suggestion that something has changed in the last eight years. I don’t understand why that time period is being highlighted."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 11:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has taken a firm stand against AR Rahman's recent communal remarks, citing the stature of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as India’s biggest superstars to strongly refute Rahman's claims of communal bias in the film industry. Talking to IANS, Manoj said, "This is a country whose biggest superstars are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Its most celebrated writers and poets include Javed Akhtar, Sahir Ludhianvi and Majrooh Sultanpuri. This is also a country where the cricket team was captained by Mohammad Azharuddin. I don't believe there is any discrimination in our industry."

He further added, "In any Hindi film, at any time, just read the opening and end credits. You will see a long list of names, almost 250 people. If you look closely, you will notice a clear pattern. I openly challenge anyone to pick any random film and show me where one particular religion has been given special importance while others were ignored. You will never find anything like that."

Manoj stated, "We respect AR Rahman deeply and are very proud that he belongs to our country. At the same time, with complete respect, we have the right to disagree, and I completely disagree with the claim being made, especially the suggestion that something has changed in the last eight years. I don’t understand why that time period is being highlighted."

The Border 2 lyricist continued, "In the last eight years, films like Pathaan and Jawan have broken all box office records. This country has a big heart and soul. It does not judge its artists, it loves them. If you do good work, people lift you on their shoulders. Sometimes they get upset and scold you, but that closeness comes from love. That is the relationship between this country and its artists. Any kind of discrimination, of any sort, I completely refuse to believe. This inclusiveness is our identity."

For the uninitiated, AR Rahman has been stirring headlines ever since he stated that his work in the Hindi film industry has slowed down over the last eight years, blaming "power shift" and "communal" politics in the entertainment industry. After the composer received a severe backlash following his "communal" remarks, Rahman had shared a video message on his social media account apologising and clarifying that he never intended to hurt sentiments and expressed regret if his words had caused pain to anybody.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
