Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here
Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 175 crore in India
T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt
Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report
Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India
DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade
Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Jan 23; check timings, other details
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more
Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside
BOLLYWOOD
Reactig to AR Rahman's controversial 'communal' remark, Manoj Muntashir said, "I completely disagree with the claim being made, especially the suggestion that something has changed in the last eight years. I don’t understand why that time period is being highlighted."
Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has taken a firm stand against AR Rahman's recent communal remarks, citing the stature of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as India’s biggest superstars to strongly refute Rahman's claims of communal bias in the film industry. Talking to IANS, Manoj said, "This is a country whose biggest superstars are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Its most celebrated writers and poets include Javed Akhtar, Sahir Ludhianvi and Majrooh Sultanpuri. This is also a country where the cricket team was captained by Mohammad Azharuddin. I don't believe there is any discrimination in our industry."
He further added, "In any Hindi film, at any time, just read the opening and end credits. You will see a long list of names, almost 250 people. If you look closely, you will notice a clear pattern. I openly challenge anyone to pick any random film and show me where one particular religion has been given special importance while others were ignored. You will never find anything like that."
Manoj stated, "We respect AR Rahman deeply and are very proud that he belongs to our country. At the same time, with complete respect, we have the right to disagree, and I completely disagree with the claim being made, especially the suggestion that something has changed in the last eight years. I don’t understand why that time period is being highlighted."
The Border 2 lyricist continued, "In the last eight years, films like Pathaan and Jawan have broken all box office records. This country has a big heart and soul. It does not judge its artists, it loves them. If you do good work, people lift you on their shoulders. Sometimes they get upset and scold you, but that closeness comes from love. That is the relationship between this country and its artists. Any kind of discrimination, of any sort, I completely refuse to believe. This inclusiveness is our identity."
For the uninitiated, AR Rahman has been stirring headlines ever since he stated that his work in the Hindi film industry has slowed down over the last eight years, blaming "power shift" and "communal" politics in the entertainment industry. After the composer received a severe backlash following his "communal" remarks, Rahman had shared a video message on his social media account apologising and clarifying that he never intended to hurt sentiments and expressed regret if his words had caused pain to anybody.
READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar