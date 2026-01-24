FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
UP Shocker: Second year B-Tech students jumps off fourth floor after getting scolded for returning drunk to hostel in Greater Noida

Ranvir Shorey reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark, says Oscar-winning composer has his reasons: 'He charges a lot'

Who is Savitha Balachandran? Meet Indian CFO of PepsiCo

Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo? Filmmaker breaks silence

MS Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2026 with net sessions in Ranchi | WATCH viral video

Border 2: Here's how makers of Sunny Deol's epic war drama paid homage to action superstar Dharmendra

Who is Vijay Kumar? Main suspect in killing of wife, three relatives, including one Indian national in US' Georgia over family dispute

Border 2: Karan Johar reviews Sunny Deol's war drama, calls it 'sure shot winner', slams trolls targeting Varun Dhawan

Bangladesh Cricket Board in big trouble for skipping T20 World Cup? ICC Chairman Jay Shah in Dubai for final decision

How many runs does Suryakumar Yadav require to break Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's major T20I record?

Border 2: Here's how makers of Sunny Deol's epic war drama paid homage to action superstar Dharmendra

In Border 2, Sunny Deol have paid a special tribute to his superstar father, Dharmendra, leaving the fans emotional.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2: Here's how makers of Sunny Deol's epic war drama paid homage to action superstar Dharmendra
Sunny Deol in Border 2, Dharmendra
Border 2: Sunny Deol-starrer war drama has taken an epic start, and masses are storming cinemas to watch it. Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border. It's an emotion itself, and the makers are in sync with the audience's sentiments. Thus, the movie not only justifies the franchise but also pays tribute to Sunny Deol's father, action superstar Dharmendra. 

How Border 2 paid homage to Dharmendra 

The makers of Border 2 remembered Sunny's father, the iconic superstar, Dharmendra, and paid a heartfelt tribute to him. In the opening sequence of the film, Sunny Deol, who's an action superstar, is introduced as 'Dharmendra ji ka beta Sunny Deol (Sunny Deol- Son of Dharmendra)'.

The roaring start of Border 2

The official data for Border 2 is out, highlighting the terrific start of the film. As Taran Adarsh shared on his social media, Border 2 earned Rs 32 crore opening, scoring the biggest opener of 2026, beating Dhurandhar, and matching Chhaava, despite a working day and smear campaign on social media. 

Taran quoted a mighty strong weekend ahead, and wrote, "Released on a non-holiday / working day, #Border2 takes a flying start on Day 1 – registering not only the biggest opening of 2026 so far, but also matching the biggest opener of 2025– #Chhaava [Rs 33.10 cr]." 

The trade expert further reported that Border2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts, with several single screens registering superb occupancy. 
 

Taran further asserted that with the glowing word of mouth, the numbers are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday. With the Republic Day holiday on Monday, Border 2 is likely to deliver the biggest numbers of its extended weekend.

About Border 2 

Along with Sunny, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles.

