Border 2: Here's how makers of Sunny Deol's epic war drama paid homage to action superstar Dharmendra

In Border 2, Sunny Deol have paid a special tribute to his superstar father, Dharmendra, leaving the fans emotional.

Border 2: Sunny Deol-starrer war drama has taken an epic start, and masses are storming cinemas to watch it. Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border. It's an emotion itself, and the makers are in sync with the audience's sentiments. Thus, the movie not only justifies the franchise but also pays tribute to Sunny Deol's father, action superstar Dharmendra.

How Border 2 paid homage to Dharmendra

The makers of Border 2 remembered Sunny's father, the iconic superstar, Dharmendra, and paid a heartfelt tribute to him. In the opening sequence of the film, Sunny Deol, who's an action superstar, is introduced as 'Dharmendra ji ka beta Sunny Deol (Sunny Deol- Son of Dharmendra)'.

The roaring start of Border 2

The official data for Border 2 is out, highlighting the terrific start of the film. As Taran Adarsh shared on his social media, Border 2 earned Rs 32 crore opening, scoring the biggest opener of 2026, beating Dhurandhar, and matching Chhaava, despite a working day and smear campaign on social media.

Taran quoted a mighty strong weekend ahead, and wrote, "Released on a non-holiday / working day, #Border2 takes a flying start on Day 1 – registering not only the biggest opening of 2026 so far, but also matching the biggest opener of 2025– #Chhaava [Rs 33.10 cr]."

The trade expert further reported that Border2 has performed exceptionally well in the mass belts, with several single screens registering superb occupancy.



Taran further asserted that with the glowing word of mouth, the numbers are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday. With the Republic Day holiday on Monday, Border 2 is likely to deliver the biggest numbers of its extended weekend.

About Border 2

Along with Sunny, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles.