BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 faces first major setback, morning shows of Sunny Deol's epic war drama cancelled due to this reason

On its debut day, Border 2 surfers a huge setback as the early morning shows of the film got cancelled. Exhibitors are reportedly eyeing to start the shoes from 10 am onwards.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 faces first major setback, morning shows of Sunny Deol's epic war drama cancelled due to this reason
Sunny Deol in Border 2
Border 2, Sunny Deol’s much-awaited epic war drama, has finally released. The hype and anticipation for this film is so highthat in many cities, shows were scheduled to start as early as 7:30 am and 8 am. However, as per the reports, some cities will have to wait longer, as the early morning shows got cancelled. As per the Film Information report, the shows got cancelled due to a delay in content delivery to the theatres.
 
The portal reported that the final digital prints of Border 2 were not ready for theatres till late Thursday night. Delivery platforms like UFO Moviez have reportedly informed exhibitors that the download would begin late, delaying the screenings in some parts of India. The publication quoted a senior trade person, who confirmed, "The content is expected by midnight… Given the content status, morning shows look very difficult."

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

The report further informed that, as per a WhatsApp message from UFO Moviez, the download would begin at 6:30 am. Since the film has a runtime of over 3 hours, it could take an equal number of hours or more than that for the film to be ready for screening. In such a scenario, the early shows at 8 am and 9 am stand cancelled in some cities. As Hindustan Times reported, a trade source verified the speculations and stated that these morning shows were cancelled. However, the exhibitors are expected to start the shows from 10 am onwards.

Border 2, the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border, has registered strong advance booking numbers, hinting at a bombastic start at the box office. The advance bookings of Border 2 were opened on Wednesday, two days before its scheduled January 23 release. As Sacnilk reported, Border 2 has recorded overall domestic advance sales of Rs 12.5 crore, with approximately 4,09,117 tickets sold across 16,221 shows. This includes tickets sold in all formats, including 2D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and IMAX 2D.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol in a pivotal role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles. Border 2 released in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

