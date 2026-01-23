Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth

Border 2: Does the famous character from 1997's Border returns in the latest Sunny Deol's blockbuster? Read on to know more. Spoilers alert! The following article discuss major spoilers from the film. If you haven't watch the film, you're warned about it.

Border 2: Sunny Deol's much-awaited war drama has finally released, and it has already won the hearts of the masses. The spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border is also based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Border 2 chroniclesthe Battle of Basantar, whereas the original is based on the Battle of Longewala. In Border, along with Sunny, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry were among the actors who played iconic roles. Their character died in Border, but there were reports that they would make a cameo appearance in Border 2. Do these actors return in Border 2? Read on to know more.

Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sudesh Berry do appear in Border 2

Yes, the iconic characters- 2nd Lieutenant Dharmevir Singh Bhan (Akshaye), Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore (Suniel), Naib Subedar Mathura Das (Sudesh) do appear in the closing credits of Border 2. Even Subedar Ratan Singh (Puneet Issar) is also seen in the final moments of the film. As the credits roll, Sunny Deol's Fateh Singh Kaler sees the souls of these martyrs along with his son, deceased Captain Angad Singh Kaler, while paying respects in Gurudwara Sahib. Before this sequence, the mention of Dharmvir and Bhairon Singh attaining martyrdom is heard as a radio announcement, giving an instant recall value of the original film.

Midnight shows for Border 2

Due to extremely positive word of mouth and high demand for the shows, the midnight shows of Border 2 have been announced.

Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media and wrote, "#BreakingNews… After #Dhurandhar in Dec 2025, midnight shows of #Border2 have now commenced across major centres in #India." Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.