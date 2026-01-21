Border 2 day one collection prediction: Sunny Deol set to write history, advance booking already beat Jaat, will take opening of Rs 35-40 crore

Border 2 is all set to create history at the box office. The initial reports of advance booking are extremely positive, and it has already surpassed Sunny Deol's last released Jaat.

Border 2 day one prediction: The much-awaited, first major release of 2026, war drama, Border 2, will be released in cinemas on January 23. The advance booking of the movie is in full swing, and as per the initial reports, Border 2 is expected to have a mega opening at the box office. Touted as the spiritual sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border, the upcoming film is also based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and it stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in the key roles.

Border 2's advance booking has already beaten Jaat

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk reported, Border 2 is showing a very healthy trend, and as of January 20, Anurag Singh's directorial has officially collected Rs 2.63 Crore in real advance gross (excluding blocked seats). Border 2's advance booking has already set a significant milestone because it has already beaten the final first-day advance collection of Sunny Deol's last-released Jaat. As per the portal, Jaat's final first-day collection is at Rs 2.37 Crore. With 48 hours still left for the release, Border 2 is currently nearing the Rs 6 Crore mark, and it's expected to witness a huge surge in Blocked Seats numbers.

Border 2 has beaten Jaat, but...

Border 2 is comfortably beating Jaat, but it's most unlikely to see if Border 2 will beat the historic benchmarks set by Gadar 2. Anil Sharma-directed sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had a monstrous advance booking of Rs 17.6 Crore, which was, of course, driven by an unprecedented craze. Unlike Jaat, Border 2 is currently operating on fewer shows (8,371 shows). The report suggests that theatre owners will add more screens for the Republic Day holiday, and depending on the audience response to the film.

Border 2 first day collection will be around...

With the 4-day extended weekend, the trade portal predicted that Border 2 is expected to open at Rs 35-40 crore, which will be a direct competition to Gadar 2's opening. The 2023 blockbuster opened at Rs 40.10 crore.