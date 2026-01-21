FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Indian Government Tech Projects Fail

Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation

O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens

Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent Eternal, here's why

Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Donald Trump's annexation threat?

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell beats Virat Kohli to become No 1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

Pizza Hut breaks silence after Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurates fake 'Pizza Hut'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers 'sona sa bhai' on his 40th birth anniversary: 'Your essence is eternal'

Noida Techie Car Crash: Key eyewitness takes big U-turn in statement on Noida Authorities 'action' to save 27-year-old Yuvraj, what's the truth?

Border 2 day one collection prediction: Sunny Deol set to write history, advance booking already beat Jaat, will take opening of Rs 35-40 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Government Tech Projects Fail

Free AI Beats $275K Vendors: The Truth Behind Govt Tech Failures

Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation

Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinde

O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens

O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 day one collection prediction: Sunny Deol set to write history, advance booking already beat Jaat, will take opening of Rs 35-40 crore

Border 2 is all set to create history at the box office. The initial reports of advance booking are extremely positive, and it has already surpassed Sunny Deol's last released Jaat.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 day one collection prediction: Sunny Deol set to write history, advance booking already beat Jaat, will take opening of Rs 35-40 crore
Sunny Deol in Border 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 day one prediction: The much-awaited, first major release of 2026, war drama, Border 2, will be released in cinemas on January 23. The advance booking of the movie is in full swing, and as per the initial reports, Border 2 is expected to have a mega opening at the box office. Touted as the spiritual sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border, the upcoming film is also based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and it stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in the key roles.

Border 2's advance booking has already beaten Jaat

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk reported, Border 2 is showing a very healthy trend, and as of January 20, Anurag Singh's directorial has officially collected Rs 2.63 Crore in real advance gross (excluding blocked seats). Border 2's advance booking has already set a significant milestone because it has already beaten the final first-day advance collection of Sunny Deol's last-released Jaat. As per the portal, Jaat's final first-day collection is at Rs 2.37 Crore. With 48 hours still left for the release, Border 2 is currently nearing the Rs 6 Crore mark, and it's expected to witness a huge surge in Blocked Seats numbers.

Also read: Border 2: Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, makes strong statement against online hate: 'Main iske liye kaam nahi karta hoon' | Viral video

Border 2 has beaten Jaat, but...

Border 2 is comfortably beating Jaat, but it's most unlikely to see if Border 2 will beat the historic benchmarks set by Gadar 2. Anil Sharma-directed sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had a monstrous advance booking of Rs 17.6 Crore, which was, of course, driven by an unprecedented craze. Unlike Jaat, Border 2 is currently operating on fewer shows (8,371 shows). The report suggests that theatre owners will add more screens for the Republic Day holiday, and depending on the audience response to the film.

Border 2 first day collection will be around...

With the 4-day extended weekend, the trade portal predicted that Border 2 is expected to open at Rs 35-40 crore, which will be a direct competition to Gadar 2's opening. The 2023 blockbuster opened at Rs 40.10 crore.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Government Tech Projects Fail
Free AI Beats $275K Vendors: The Truth Behind Govt Tech Failures
Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation
Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinde
O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens
O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj
Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Zomato's parent Eternal, here's why
Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO of Zomato's parent Eternal
Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Donald Trump's annexation threat?
Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Trump's annexation threat?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement