Border 2 box office prediction day 1: Sunny Deol's film secures 5000 screens, to beat Dhurandhar, Chhaava's advance booking, will score above Rs 30 crore opening

With over 5000 screens, U/A certificate with no cuts, and round-the-clock screening, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 is expected to take a bombastic opening at the box office.

Border 2 box office day one prediction: The much-awaited Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 will explode at the box office soon, and the initial report hints at a hurricane start of the film. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, till January 21, Border 2 has earned Rs 7 crore gross (with block seats) for the opening day. Reportedly, the pre-sales of Border 2 are likely to be in the range of or above Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh-starrer minted around 14 crore gross for Day 1, for Rs 28 crore net opening. With one still left, Border 2 is expected to explode on the last day, and most likely to beat Chhaava's pre-sales of Rs 18 crore gross.

Border 2 is expected to open at...

The portal further reported that Border 2 is heading to take the opening in the range of Rs 30 crore and above. With positive word of mouth, the film is expected to perform more than expected.

What are the factors favouring Border 2

The key reason for Border 2's bombastic opening is the film's clean and open release window. There's practically no competition at the box office. Dhurandhar is at the end of its glorious run. The new releases (Rahu Ketu, One Two Cha Cha Chaa) are allowing it to dominate screens and shows nationwide, especially in the tier-2, tier-3 cities, where patriotic drama does wonders.

Screen count of Border 2

As per the portal, the Sunny Deol-starrer is set to hit release on over 5,000 screens across India. With round-the-clock showcasing, ensuring a wide reach in metros, Tier-2 cities, and single screens and mass belts.

Censor certificate of Border 2

Another plus point for Border 2 is the censor certification. While Dhurandhar was released with an A-rating, being limited to a family audience, Border 2 has received a U/A (13+) certificate with zero cuts. This makes Border 2 far more accessible to families and younger viewers, particularly during daytime shows and the extended weekend.