BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama shows good growth on Saturday, will earn Rs 100 crore in just 3 days

Border 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 is on a speeding train, breaking records by each passing days. By its third Sunday, Border 2 will easily breach Rs 100 crore mark.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 12:54 AM IST

Border 2 box office collecton day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama shows good growth on Saturday, will earn Rs 100 crore in just 3 days
A poster of Border 2
Border 2: On its second day, Sunny Deol's epic war action drama Border 2 showed a good growth and put up an amazing net collection of Rs 65 crore in just two days. As entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Border 2 earned Rs 35 crore in India. With Rs 30 crore on Friday and Rs 35 crore in Saturday, the net collection is now at Rs 65 crore in India. When it comes to worldwide collection, by Day 1, the gross was Rs 43.50 crore. With Saturday's domestic collection, the worldwide gross will shoot up straight to Rs 74 crore. When the overseas numbers of Saturday will be add up, the gross will easily go over Rs 80 crore worldwide. By Sunday, Border2 is expected to Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Also read: Border 2: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's surprise cameo LEAKED! Netizens react to viral video: 'Reveal kyu kiya?

When it comes to ocupancy, on Saturday, the average strength of audience in India was 41.58%. The morning shows had ocupanncy was 15.51%. The afternoon shows had an ocupancy of 39.97%. The evening shows dispayed 49.13% ocupancy, and the night shows had 61.70% ocupanncy. Going as per the trend, on Sunday, Border 2 is expected to earn more than 40 crore, taking 3-day total over Rs 100 crore in India. Even if the film earn Rs 50 crore on Sunday, it won't be a major surprise, as audience are loving the film. 

Border 2 will enjoy free run, untill...

The movie is expected to perform best on Monday, Republic Day. However, the litmus test of the film will start Tuesday onawards. As per the acceptance of the movie among the audience, Border 2 will easily enjoy a free-run of 2-3 weeks. The next big event film will be Dhurandhar Part 2 and Toxic, both releasing on March 19. Till then, let Border 2 will continue to remain the first choice of the moviegoers. 

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh as the female leads. Along with Sunny, the movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

