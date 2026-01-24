Border 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film to earn Rs 150 crore in extended Republic Day weekend, say exhibitors

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 earned Rs 32.10 crore on its opening day. Exhibitors and distributors have expressed optimism about the film's weekend performance, citing positive word-of-mouth.

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 opened to a thunderous start at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 32.10 crore net on its first day, the makers said on Saturday. The film, which was released in theatres across the country on Friday, is a sequel to Deol's 1997 blockbuster Border, which was directed by J P Dutta. Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh and also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

Varun Dhawan portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Diljit Dosanjh plays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, based on Major General Hardev Singh Kaler. Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution to the war.

Meanwhile, exhibitors and distributors expressed optimism about the film’s weekend performance, citing positive word-of-mouth. They expect the movie to collect around Rs 150 crore over the extended Republic Day weekend. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, the country's largest multiplex chain with 1,743 screens across 111 cities, said the film is showing strong growth post opening day. "It is showing a big jump today in terms of the box office collection than the opening day. The film has opened quite big and the word-of-mouth is positive. We are hoping the film will do impressive and strong numbers over the weekend," he told PTI.

Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India, said Border 2 has recorded healthy footfalls across the chain’s properties. The cinema chain has over 440 screens across multiple cities. "We’re seeing particularly good response from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai. The film is resonating well with audiences in these markets. Over the extended weekend, we expect the film to continue this momentum and gross over Rs 150 crore till Monday," he told PTI.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. In the latest release, Mithoon has recreated Sandese Aate Hai, To Chalun, Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat, and Hindustan Hindustan from the original Border as Ghar Kab Aaoge, Jaate Hue Lamhon, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai, and Hindustan Meri Jaan, respectively.

