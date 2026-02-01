FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

After a thunderous opening, Border 2 struggled a bit in the weekdays. On its second Saturday, the war drama bounced back strongly at the box office. The Anurag Singh film is the spiritual sequel of JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border and features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Sunny Deol and also powered by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 was released in the theatres on January 23. The sequel serves as a spiritual successor to JP Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border, which also featured Deol alongside Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty in the leading roles. While the first part was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the latest release is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The Anurag Singh directorial also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh as the leading ladies

Border 2 set the box office on fire in its extended Republic Day weekend as it amassed Rs 193.48 crore net in India in the first four days. However, in the weekdays, the Sunny Deol-led war drama struggled a bit at the ticket windows. On January 31, its second Saturday and the ninth day since its release, the film bounced back strongly and witnessed solid 60% growth in its numbers as compared to its previous day collections, and crossed the Rs 275-crore mark in India. 

Veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and shared, "Border 2 records an impressive 60.97% growth on its second Saturday The film continues to be the first choice of moviegoers despite multiple new releases. Sunday numbers are expected to be on par with Saturday, pushing the film closer to the ₹ 300 cr milestone. Border2 [Week 2] Fri 12.53 cr, Sat 20.17 cr. Total: ₹ 277.67 cr. India biz | Official Nett BOC."

Border 2 shines a spotlight on real-life heroes from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Varun Dhawan portraying Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, and Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kaler, while Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution in the battle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
