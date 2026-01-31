FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan movie goes past War 2; earns over Rs 250 crore

'Trashy ruminations': India issues statement after PM Modi mentioned in latest Epstein files

Bill Gates finally breaks silence on fresh allegations in Epstein Files

Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?

From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic turning points

Salman Khan wins defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap, court bars filmmaker from making 'derogatory' comments against actor after Rs 9 crore suit

Iran: Huge explosion rocks Bandar Abbas port, was Revolutionary Guards commander targeted?

Why did prices of gold and silver drop on Friday? Check real reason

Vishal Bhardwaj asks Arijit Singh to take back his 'sanyaas', calls his retirement from playback singing 'unacceptable'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'

Akshay Kumar praises Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 3 in his Instagram story

From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic turning points

From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan movie goes past War 2; earns over Rs 250 crore

The film -- which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty -- has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office in a matter of nine days. It has maintained the strong momentum despite competition from new releases such as Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan movie goes past War 2; earns over Rs 250 crore
Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sunny Deol-led action movie Border 2, which registered a bumper opening upon its release last week, has continued its good run at the box office. The film -- which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty -- has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office in a matter of just nine days. It has maintained the strong momentum despite competition from new releases such as Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the war film ended its first seven days with a domestic collection of Rs 224 crore. The movie earned Rs 10.75 crore on Day 8 (second Friday) and Rs 17.75 crore on Day 9 (second Saturday). The film's total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 252.75 crore, according to figures from Sacnilk. With this, Border 2 has already surpassed the lifetime domestic haul of the spy thriller War 2, which starred Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani. That film, released in August last year, had raked in Rs 236.55 crore at the India box office.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan movie goes past War 2; earns over Rs 250 crore
Border 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol movie goes past War 2
'Trashy ruminations': India issues statement after PM Modi mentioned in latest Epstein files
'Trashy ruminations': India after PM Modi mentioned in Epstein files
Bill Gates finally breaks silence on fresh allegations in Epstein Files
Bill Gates breaks silence on fresh allegations in Epstein files
Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'
Akshay Kumar praises Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 3 in his Instagram story
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement