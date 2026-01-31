Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan movie goes past War 2; earns over Rs 250 crore

The film -- which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty -- has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office in a matter of nine days. It has maintained the strong momentum despite competition from new releases such as Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3.

Sunny Deol-led action movie Border 2, which registered a bumper opening upon its release last week, has continued its good run at the box office. The film -- which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty -- has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office in a matter of just nine days. It has maintained the strong momentum despite competition from new releases such as Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the war film ended its first seven days with a domestic collection of Rs 224 crore. The movie earned Rs 10.75 crore on Day 8 (second Friday) and Rs 17.75 crore on Day 9 (second Saturday). The film's total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 252.75 crore, according to figures from Sacnilk. With this, Border 2 has already surpassed the lifetime domestic haul of the spy thriller War 2, which starred Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani. That film, released in August last year, had raked in Rs 236.55 crore at the India box office.