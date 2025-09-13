Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan march into 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan marches to 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore
BOLLYWOOD
Border 2 has entered into the second week, and on its eight day, despite competition from Mardaani 3, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh's film earned Rs 11 crore.
Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 has successfully entered its second week, and started on a good note. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, on Day 8, on its 2nd Friday, Border 2 collected Rs 11 crore, taking the domestic collection to Rs 235.25 crore.