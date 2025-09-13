FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan marches to 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore

The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Netizens thrash Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha's 'propoganda movie', slam makers: 'Yeh kya bakwas hai'

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi Government set to built rehab and reform centre for juveniles in Alipur; what facilities will be provided?

Explained: How India and Pakistan can reach U-19 World Cup semifinal after England qualify

Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz trailer: Suvinder Vicky plays strict father, forcing aspriring footballer son Mihir Ahuja to live upto his legacy

USA name squad for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian-origin player appointed captain

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for West Bengal's Anandapur fire victims; three arrested

Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM tomorrow at 5 pm after demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav eyes rare feat achieved only by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Oshiwara firing incident, six days after arrest, on personal bond of Rs 25000

BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan march into 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore

Border 2 has entered into the second week, and on its eight day, despite competition from Mardaani 3, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh's film earned Rs 11 crore.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 12:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan march into 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore
Border 2 poster
Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 has successfully entered its second week, and started on a good note. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, on Day 8, on its 2nd Friday, Border 2 collected Rs 11 crore, taking the domestic collection to Rs 235.25 crore.

