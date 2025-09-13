BOLLYWOOD

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan march into 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore

Border 2 has entered into the second week, and on its eight day, despite competition from Mardaani 3, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh's film earned Rs 11 crore.

Border 2 poster

Add DNA as a Preferred Source