Border 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama sees sharp decline but mints Rs 230 crore in India

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 serves as a spiritual successor to JP Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border, which also featured Deol alongside Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty. The latest war drama is directed by Anurag Singh.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST

Border 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's war drama sees sharp decline but mints Rs 230 crore in India
Border 2 box office collection day 6
Headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 stormed into theatres on Friday, January 23. The war drama also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles and serves as a spiritual successor to JP Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border, which also featured Deol alongside Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film opened to a thunderous reception at the box office. While critical response has been mixed, audience sentiment has been overwhelmingly positive, with packed houses and strong word-of-mouth driving its impressive theatrical run across the country.

In its first five days, Border 2 minted Rs 216.79 crore net in India. On its sixth day, the sequel collected Rs 14 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. As compared to its orevious day earnings of Rs 23.31 crore, the Sunny Deol-led war drama saw a decline of almost 40% in its collections. The film's total net domestic collection is now over Rs 240 crore. It is expected to set the box office on fire again in its second weekend and will attempt to breach the Rs 500-crore mark in India.

Border 2 shines a spotlight on real-life heroes from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Varun Dhawan portraying Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, and Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kaler, while Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution in the battle.

Mithoon has reimagined some of Border's most iconic tracks for Border 2. The recreated numbers, originally composed by Anu Malik, include Sandese Aate Hai, To Chalun, Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat, and Hindustan Hindustan, which return in refreshed avatars as Ghar Kab Aaoge, Jaate Hue Lamhon, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai, and Hindustan Meri Jaan, blending nostalgia with a contemporary soundscape. Ishq Da Chehra, Tara Rum Pum Pum, Mitti Ke Bete, Border, and Pyaari Lage are new compositions in the sequel.

