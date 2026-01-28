FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Border 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol-starrer maintains strong hold on Tuesday, crosses Rs 200 crore in India

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the leading roles, Border 2 continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. On its fifth day of release, the sequel to the 1997 war drama crossed Rs 200-crore mark in India.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 12:04 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Border 2, the standalone sequel to JP Dutta's cult classic Border, was released on January 23. Sunny Deol, who led the 1997 release, returns back in the sequel with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. While Border was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The latest release set the box office on fire in its extended Republic Day weekend as it amassed Rs 193.48 crore net in India in the first four days.

On Tuesday, the fifth day since its release, Border 2 maintained strong hold at the box office and earned Rs 20 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty-starrer war drama has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office and earned Rs 213.48 crore till now. The Anurag Singh directorial is poised to collect over Rs 500 crore in India and is set to become the first blockbuster of 2026.

In Border 2, Varun Dhawan portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Diljit Dosanjh portrays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, based on Major General Hardev Singh Kaler. Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution to the 1971 India-Pakistan war. 

Music composer Mithoon has recreated Sandese Aate Hai, To Chalun, Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat, and Hindustan Hindustan from the original Border as Ghar Kab Aaoge, Jaate Hue Lamhon, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai, and Hindustan Meri Jaan in Border 2. The sequel also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Anurag Arora, and Paramvir Singh Cheema, among others. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films. 

READ | Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

