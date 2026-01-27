Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's epic creates riot on Republic Day, beats Pathaan, Chhaava, Dhurandhar, inches closer to Rs 250 crore

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Border 2 box office collection Day 4: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh's epic war drama Border 2 is all set to become the first blockbuster of 2026. As expected and predicted, the movie showed another good jump in collection, and went full throttle on Republic Day. As the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk reported, on its first Monday, Border 2 earned Rs 59 crore, taking the domestic net collection of 4 days to Rs 180 crore. 

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

When it comes day-wise breakup, Border 2 opened at Rs 30 crore on Friday, Rs 36.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 54.50 crore on Sunday, and Rs 59 crore. When it comes to occupancy, Border 2 had an average occupancy of 64.27% on Monday. The morning shows registered 40.39% occupancy, the afternoon shows had 79.75% occupancy, the evening shows recorded 79.90%, and the night shows had an occupancy of 57.05%. When it comes to worldwide collection, Border 2 has earned Rs 172 crore in three days, with Monday's domestic collection (Rs 59 crore), the worldwide gross goes upto Rs 231 crore. The fourth day's overseas gross will add another 10-15 crore to the total, taking the total to Rs 241-246 crore worldwide. 

How Border 2 beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava, and Pathaan? 

The spiritual sequel to Border (1997) recorded a better trending than 2025's blockbusters Dhurandhar and Chhaava, and even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was also released in the Republic Day weekend. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar earned Rs 23.25 crore on its first Monday, whereas Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava earned Rs 24 crore on Day 4. Shah Rukh's blockbuster Pathaan earned only Rs 26.50 crore on its first Monday. 

Also read: Exclusive | Suniel Shetty on Border 2, Ahan Shetty getting compared to him after film release: 'Baap-baap hota hai'

Even Gadar 2 has been defeated by Border 2, as the former grossed only Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday. Thus, Sunny Deol has successfully beaten the biggest of Bollywood stars and even his record to create history at the box office. The real test of Border 2 will start from Tuesday onwards. A decent decline in collection is expected. If the film could manage to earn Rs 15-17 crore on Day 5, the lifetime collection can be in the range of Rs 400-450 crore worldwide.  

About Border 2 

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana as the female leads. The film is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Bhushan Kumar.

