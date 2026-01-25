FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film beats Dhurandhar, crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has set the box office on fire. The Anurag Singh-directed war drama has earned over Rs 100 crore in its first three days and will also see massive numbers on the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 08:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 was released in the cinemas on Friday, January 23. Also featuring Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles, the war drama is the spiritual sequel of JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border that also featured Sunny Deol, along with Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty. The Anurag Singh directorial has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Even though the film has received mixed reviews from the critics, it has been showered with love from the audiences and is seeing packed theatres across the nation. 

Border 2 earned Rs 32.10 crore on its opening day and showed a solid growth on Saturday with the collections of Rs 40.59 crore, taking its two-day net domestic total to Rs 72.69 crore. On Sunday, January 25, third day since its release, the war drama has earned Rs 41.05 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk till 8 pm. This means that Sunny Deol-led film has collected Rs 113.74 crore and more in its first three days. It will also see massive numbers on the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar earned Rs 106.50 crore in its opening weekend. Riding on record-shattering numbers in the weeks that followed, the Aditya Dhar directorial emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest globally, amassing over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, including nearly Rs 900 crore net from India.

Coming back to Border 2, Varun Dhawan portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Diljit Dosanjh plays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, based on Major General Hardev Singh Kaler. Ahan Shetty's character of Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat represents Indian Navy's contribution to the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films. In the latest release, Mithoon has recreated Sandese Aate Hai, To Chalun, Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat, and Hindustan Hindustan from the original Border as Ghar Kab Aaoge, Jaate Hue Lamhon, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai, and Hindustan Meri Jaan, respectively.

